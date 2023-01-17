Owensboro attorney Christopher Rhoads has been selected to be a special justice to the state Supreme Court, and will preside with other justices on a case in February or March.

Rhoads, a partner at the Owensboro firm of Rhoads and Rhoads, was appointed a special justice Friday by Gov. Andy Beshear.

