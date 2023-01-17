Owensboro attorney Christopher Rhoads has been selected to be a special justice to the state Supreme Court, and will preside with other justices on a case in February or March.
Rhoads, a partner at the Owensboro firm of Rhoads and Rhoads, was appointed a special justice Friday by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Rhoads said Monday he was appointed to sit in for Justice Kelly Thompson, who represents the Second Supreme Court District.
“If a Supreme Court justice has a conflict of interest on a case, they have to recuse themselves,” Rhoads said.
Rhoads had not received the case materials as of Monday, but said, “my understanding is it’s a legal issue involving trusts and fraud.”
When asked about the process of being selected, Rhoads said, “there’s not a list they go down” and that an attorney has to be selected by the governor to sit when a justice is recused from a case.
“It’s an honor he selected me to serve in this capacity,” Rhoads said of Beshear’s appointment.
While Rhoads will only sit on the one case, he will be sworn in by state court officials in Frankfort, participate in oral arguments, and confer with the other justices on their decision.
More from this section
“As a practicing attorney, it’s a great opportunity to sit with the other Supreme Court justices, to wear the robe and hear the case,” Rhoads said. “Just being able to be a part of that process and see the judicial process play out, it’s an honor to be able to do that.”
Supreme Court decisions often end up being “published,” which means they are considered case law for the lower state courts.
“The importance of deciding that case the right way and drafting the opinion will probably dictate how other cases will be decided going forward,” Rhoads said.
Rhoads said he has not considered running to become a judge.
“It’s a neat honor to serve as a special justice at the Supreme Court, but I love my job as an attorney,” Rhoads said, and that, “running for judge is not on my short list of things to do.”
Being a special justice “will be valuable experience for myself and my clients,” he said.
Rhoads said government service runs in the family — Rhoads’ grandfather was a commonwealth’s attorney in Henderson County, and Rhoads’ father, Jerry Rhoads, is an attorney and former state senator.
“It’s neat to follow in their footsteps a little bit,” Rhoads said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.