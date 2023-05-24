The U.S. and POW-MIA flags whipped in the wind as the Rolling Thunder’s motorcycles carried them across the Glover H. Cary Bridge on Tuesday and into downtown Owensboro.

The riders received a police escort as they made their way to the Charles E. Shelton Freedom Memorial in Smothers Park for the annual POW/MIA Memorial Service.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.