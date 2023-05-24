The U.S. and POW-MIA flags whipped in the wind as the Rolling Thunder’s motorcycles carried them across the Glover H. Cary Bridge on Tuesday and into downtown Owensboro.
The riders received a police escort as they made their way to the Charles E. Shelton Freedom Memorial in Smothers Park for the annual POW/MIA Memorial Service.
Jim DeArmond, president of Kentucky Chapter 1, said the ceremony kicks off the group’s trek to Washington, D.C., to be part of a larger Memorial Day weekend demonstration to bring awareness to the Americans who were killed or left behind in wartimes.
“The importance of the day coming is to honor all the fallen MIA and POW from all the wars,” DeArmond said. “…We go up there to (remind) the politicians to keep their promise of bringing everybody home. We want them all accounted for.”
The ceremony is held at the memorial that honors Shelton, whose plane was shot down on his 33rd birthday on April 29, 1965, during the Vietnam War. Shelton, an Air Force colonel, was declared the last Vietnam POW in 1994 and officially declared killed in action by the U.S. Pentagon. The memorial was established at Smothers Park in 1999, and hundreds gather there annually to honor Col. Shelton and his actions.
During the ceremony, the veterans in attendance stood at attention, pausing to salute their fallen soldiers as “Taps” was played in the distance at the VFW 696.
The event also included guest speaker Heidi Macomber, an active member of the U.S. National Guard.
“If someone in a normal family passes away, they get to have closure and they get to pay their final respects,” Macomber said after giving her speech. “Where you have all of these families who still have loved ones still unaccounted for and they don’t have that closure because they don’t know what the status of their loved one is.”
The Rolling Thunder ceremony was the first of several Memorial Day events planned in Daviess County leading up to the day of remembrance.
On Monday, The VETs Carry the Load Flag Service and a march at the Charles Shelton Memorial will be at 9 a.m., followed at 11 a.m. by a Memorial Day service at the Sportscenter War Memorial at 1215 Hickman Ave. At 1 p.m., VFW 696 will host sea services at the riverfront.
“We have to remember those we’ve lost and left behind,” DeArmond said. “They’re never forgotten. If we forget them, then what’s the point?
“They are the reason why we have our freedom today; they are the reason why we are the best country in the world.”
