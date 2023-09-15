Over 20 Trek bicycles were lined up on the blacktop behind Sutton Elementary School early Thursday morning in preparation for third- and fourth-graders taking part in the Norton Children’s Hospital’s “Bike Safety Rodeo.”

The rodeo, which takes place at schools throughout Kentucky each year, is designed to teach hands-on bicycle safety. It includes a professional instructor from Norton Children’s Prevention & Wellness who emphasizes the importance of wearing helmets and how to safely ride in neighborhoods.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.