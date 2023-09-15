Over 20 Trek bicycles were lined up on the blacktop behind Sutton Elementary School early Thursday morning in preparation for third- and fourth-graders taking part in the Norton Children’s Hospital’s “Bike Safety Rodeo.”
The rodeo, which takes place at schools throughout Kentucky each year, is designed to teach hands-on bicycle safety. It includes a professional instructor from Norton Children’s Prevention & Wellness who emphasizes the importance of wearing helmets and how to safely ride in neighborhoods.
Doug Beckhart, bike safety coordinator and educator with Norton Children’s Prevention & Wellness, has been teaching safe riding and etiquette for about 25 years.
“Initially, I had a grant through the highway safety office of the Kentucky Transportation (Cabinet), but it got cut,” he said.
Beckhart eventually started working in conjunction with Norton Children’s Hospital — at the time known as Kosair Children’s Hospital — which saw the need for this type of program and helped Beckhart keep it going.
The bike course included a number of different directives for students to follow during the ride, such as looking both ways at a stop sign, taking note of directional signage and stopping at red lights.
Beckhart also took time to teach the students about the importance of having a safe distance between riders through a measuring stick and wearing a helmet every time when going out for a ride.
If students were seen committing a safety infraction “on the road,” they were sent to the “bike jail” in the middle of the course and asked to do two jumping jacks before heading back onto the makeshift highway.
More children ages 5-14 are seen in emergency rooms for injuries related to biking than any other sport, with the hospital treating hundreds of kids throughout Kentucky for bike-related injuries, such as broken bones, concussions and other head trauma, according to information from Norton Children’s Hospital
“Hopefully (people) see value in the program,” Beckhart said.
Sutton student Evelyn Harralson, 8, enjoys the dual benefits of getting fresh air and staying active when she gets a chance to ride a bike.
“You can get exercise when doing it (and) it’s also fun to do,” she said. “You can go through obstacles like we are today.”
Harralson said the rodeo had an important purpose to serve, as the course included a scenario of what to do when encountering a railroad.
“I’ve never been across a railroad track before,” she said. “I didn’t know how to get across it before I came out here, but I’m glad I know (that I have) to get off the bike and walk across.”
Rachelle Brown, a third grade teacher at Sutton, said the program will help students be cognisant of their surroundings.
“We have kids that ride bikes to school from the neighborhoods from around here,” she said, “so I think it’s important for them to know how to be safe on the bikes and know the rules of the road.”
