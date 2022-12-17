I say I won’t every year, but every year, I do it anyway.
I tripped over the storage tote while searching for a box of leftover cards in my storage building, and since it was right there under my feet anyway, I carried my Christmas tree into the house and set it up in my living room. It looks pretty good, if I do say so myself, at least once the branches are fluffed up a little.
After all, this ain’t my first rodeo.
Now that the Christmas spirit was really and truly a presence in my home, I got to work on my cards. I was a little late in getting them out this year, but since most of the people to whom I send cards don’t send one back, it’s not as big of a deal as that might otherwise be. Anyway, I made three trips to the Post Office to get them all sent on their way, mailing them in batches as I completed them, but wishing I had been smart enough to get the cards headed for Ireland, Scotland and Canada out of the way first, since they have the farthest to go.
I still have two packages to mail — one for my son in Colorado and one for my cousin in Tennessee — but first I need to find boxes of the right size. I actually had a bunch of boxes in my storage building but threw them all away last summer when I got tired of tripping over them.
(If anyone wants to know what would be a good gift for me, obviously, I need someone to clean out my storage building of all the things I trip over, while keeping the things I will eventually need.)
But it is more blessed to give than to receive, so I am focusing my energy on finding gifts that the people in my life will enjoy.
For each person on my list, I have at least one thing I think they will really, really like. There is one item in particular that I am excited about, as it is something this person has not requested and probably doesn’t even know exists, but I think it is perfect for her. Fingers crossed.
There are also a few other items that nobody has asked for but they’re getting anyway, like the sock caps with the built-in LED headlights. I’m giving one to my son, so he can see what he’s doing while he’s camping or hiking or chopping wood or whatever it is he does way up there in the mountains, and maybe the light will scare off the bears and mountain lions (what a great gift that would be!); and one to my brother,
just because he likes weird, practical things, and who knows when he might need to see in the dark to change a tire or whatever.
Maybe it sounds selfish, and maybe it is, but one lesson I have learned through the years is that it really is all right to be good to yourself sometimes, so this year, I have also given myself a couple of gifts.
One was a visit to the hospital, where my friend Diane Earle plays the piano in a little area tucked in behind the lobby, the music blossoming and filling the air with its majesty and beauty. Diane plays a rockin’ ”Jingle Bells” and other fun songs, but for me, just for me, she plays the dark, melancholy songs like “O Come, O Come, Emanuel,” which always makes me cry … which makes me happy.
She played several of my favorites, then tossed out an invitation over her shoulder — “Any other requests?” — to which I responded tentatively, “Do you know something called ‘Coventry Carol’?”
Diane snorted cheerfully. “This ain’t my first radio,” she said — or at least, that’s what I think she said, and even if it isn’t, it still made me laugh — and she proceeded to play that haunting, ancient melody. I have made up my own lyrics to this song, which I whispered to myself as she played, and of course I cried again.
So now that I was sufficiently weepy and happy, I went back home, closed the shades and turned off all the lights — except those on my Christmas tree.
I say I won’t every year, because I’m always afraid it won’t happen and so I give myself an excuse.
But every year, the Christmas spirit finds me anyway.
Thank goodness, this ain’t my first radio either.
