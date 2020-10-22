Riley marks 31 years of service with sheriff's department

In 1989, Kenny Riley was taking a law enforcement class at what is now Owensboro Community & Technical College, when he was encouraged to apply to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.

“I love dogs, and I wanted to be a K-9 officer so bad,” Riley said. “I had a class with (former deputy) David Osborne. We would talk about dogs all the time. He said, ‘We have some (career) opportunities.’ ”

Riley applied and was hired by then-Sheriff John Bouvier on Oct. 23 of that year. Riley has been with the department ever since.

On Friday, Riley will celebrate 31 years at the department, quite an achievement in a profession where officers who joined at the same time he did were eligible to receive a full retirement after 20 years of service.

“I turned down a federal security job about eight months ago,” Riley said. “... I like what I do, and I like the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.”

Riley spent several years as a patrol deputy, and later became a K-9 officer and then a court security officer. The profession has changed over the years.

“The technology has gotten better,” Riley said, adding that there are training requirements to meet and professional standards to maintain.

“We have some of the best training at the sheriff’s office,” he said, and law enforcement officers are held accountable for their actions.

Riley said he has confidence in the profession.

“My concern is the public perception” of law enforcement, Riley said. “... A few bad apples will spoil the bunch.”

Court security officers regularly have contact with the public. Riley said he tries to assure people in court that the justice system is fair.

“You see the system working in court,” Riley said. “That’s where you understand the nuts and bolts of our society.”

The court security officers maintain order in the courtrooms.

“(Judge) Tom (Castlen) said, ‘I don’t need a gavel, that’s what I have Kenny for,’ ” Riley said.

Riley, who is currently the only Black deputy with the sheriff’s department, is also the former head of the Owensboro Chapter of the NAACP, a position that sometimes created friction in the law enforcement community.

“I’ve had some officers that weren’t totally happy with me,” Riley said. “I tell people I was a Black man before I put a badge on.”

Deputies are active in the community even when they’re not on patrol, he said.

“You’re never off-duty with the sheriff’s department,” Riley said, adding that one of his best memories was stopping to help a family change a tire while he was off duty.

“I’ve had people come and thank me” for helping them, Riley said. “I try to treat everyone like I’d want to be treated.

“I would say I haven’t met many bad people,” he said. “I met people who have made bad choices.”

Although Riley could have retired more than a decade ago, he said he has no plans to hang up the uniform.

“I’m not doing it for the money,” Riley said.

He has been “blessed” and the sheriff’s office has given him a good life, he said.

“I enjoy the uniform, and I enjoy the job.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse