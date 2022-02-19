A scholarship fund has been established at Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University in memory of Shannon Bridgmon Rinaldo, an Owensboro native who had taught there from 2008 until her death from glioblastoma brain cancer on July 27, 2020, at age 46.
Students in the Personal Selling class there helped raise more than $10,000 for the Shannon Rinaldo Scholarship Endowment last year.
And students in the class this semester are continuing the drive.
People interested in contributing to the fund can send checks to "Texas Tech Foundation Inc." and include "Shannon Rinaldo, Ph.D. Honorarium Fund" in the memo.
The address is Rawls College of Business Office of Development, Box 42101, Lubbock, TX 79409-2101.
Donations can also be made online at https://donate.give2tech.com//?fid=IA000614.
(0) comments
