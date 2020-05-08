Riney Hancock CPAs, 2900 Veach Road, is celebrating its 47th anniversary in Owensboro this year.
And with the region reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, the company decided to pitch in with $47,000 in contributions to the communities it serves.
“We’re trying to boost people’s morale,” Adam Hancock, the firm’s president, said this week. “It’s our 47th anniversary and we’re still operating — to some extent. So we want to help.”
He said, “One of my passions is food. I love to eat.”
With unemployment rising because of closed businesses, “There’s a high demand for food and pantries in the region are being hit hard. They are running out of essential food items. And we need to replenish them.”
Hancock said, “Some of our restaurants are down by big percentages. The idea stemmed from that — how do we help them and the people needing food?”
In April, the company provided 150 boxed lunches from Great Harvest Bread Company to the Daniel Pitino Shelter and 330 meals from Old Hickory BBQ to the Salvation Army’s CANteen ministry.
Hancock said the CANteen ministry was created in 2018 when a watermain break left the community without water.
Teens from the Salvation Army summer program drove around and handed out bottled water, he said.
Since then, teenagers from the Salvation Army prepare and serve more than 300 meals on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
“If they can do it, we can do it,” Hancock said.
Riney Hancock has also provided employees at OASIS domestic abuse shelter with $50 gift cards to Briarpatch.
More donations are planned in the coming weeks, Hancock said.
In a news release, the company said, “Hopefully, our contribution will encourage other businesses and individuals to do the same.”
Hancock said, “The community has really come together during this. America has always returned from things like this. And it will again.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.