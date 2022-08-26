OWENWS-08-26-22 RINEY FFA

Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education member Frank Riney III, left, speaks to members from Daviess County and Apollo high schools’ Future Farmers of America chapters during the board meeting Thursday. FFA members, from left, are Lance Robert, DCHS; Nolan Howe, DCHS; Aiden Martin, DCHS; and Amelia Tucker, AHS.

 Photo by Karah Wilson, Messenger-Inquirer | kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education member Frank Riney III has been selected to receive the Honorary American FFA (Future Farmers of America) Degree on Oct. 28 in Indianapolis during the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo.

According to the FFA website, “individuals who have provided exceptional service on a national level to agriculture, agricultural education of FFA” are eligible for the award. Additionally, it states, teachers who have “created high-quality agricultural education programs which inspire and motivate their students to strive for success” are also eligible.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.