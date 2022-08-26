Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education member Frank Riney III has been selected to receive the Honorary American FFA (Future Farmers of America) Degree on Oct. 28 in Indianapolis during the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo.
According to the FFA website, “individuals who have provided exceptional service on a national level to agriculture, agricultural education of FFA” are eligible for the award. Additionally, it states, teachers who have “created high-quality agricultural education programs which inspire and motivate their students to strive for success” are also eligible.
Surprised to have been selected for the honor, Riney said he grew up working on a farm and continued that work up until five years ago.
“I learned from my grandfather, and it was always important to him,” he said. “He always talked about trying to improve things and that farmers were good stewards of what the land had to offer because if you take care of it, it takes care of you.”
Riney said Apollo High School’s Agriculture Academy is something very big for the school. The academy is designed for students who have an interest in exploring the many pathways in the field of agriculture, including agriscience, agribusiness, welding and construction and animal science, according to the DCPS website.
“We visited the school in Lexington a few years ago and learned how they had their program set up,” Riney said. “We have so many outstanding programs, and that’s just one of them.”
Riney said he has always been a supporter of FFA because the program helps develop young people.
“I have always appreciated how farmers take care of things, and it’s important to me that these things continue,” he said. “The only way we farmers can feed the world is to make progress and improve the way things are done.”
Riney received nominations for this award from FFA chapters at Daviess County and Apollo high schools.
“We nominated him because of his lasting commitment to DCPS students and agriculture students,” said Jason Smith, DCHS agriculture teacher and FFA advisor. “He is always there for the students.”
Smith said Riney has attended national FFA conventions and continues to support students and FFA members.
“I felt like he deserved the recognition,” Smith said. “He’s helped fund facilities, he supports student participation. The board approves the trips FFA wants to go on, and he’s always been a supporter.”
Aaron Tucker, AHS agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, said Riney is the longest-serving school board member in the state and has seen a lot of agriculture students go through their programs.
“He has been instrumental,” Tucker said. “He is always offering encouragement, attends our activities and loves talking to the kids.”
Agriculture is a major part of the community, Smith said.
“It’s an excellent opportunity to learn and see how kids grow,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.