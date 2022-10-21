The Elizabethtown Sports Park has landed “the big one” in the Ripken Experience for 2023 and, to kickoff that experience, its namesake was the headliner for the event.

During a luncheon at The Haycraft in Elizabethtown, hosting community and regional tourism partners, MLB Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. spent about an hour Thursday speaking on the unique youth baseball tournament at the sports park and answering questions from the audience.

