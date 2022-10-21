The Elizabethtown Sports Park has landed “the big one” in the Ripken Experience for 2023 and, to kickoff that experience, its namesake was the headliner for the event.
During a luncheon at The Haycraft in Elizabethtown, hosting community and regional tourism partners, MLB Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. spent about an hour Thursday speaking on the unique youth baseball tournament at the sports park and answering questions from the audience.
“We couldn’t be happier to be here. The ballpark is wonderful,” he said. “... When we toured this facility, there was a lot thought on the functionality details of the ballpark.”
After Ripken retired in 2001, he said he was looking for a way to inspire young players much like his father, Cal Ripken Sr., had done following his career as a MLB player and manager.
“My dad was an encyclopedia of baseball,” Ripken said, adding that he wanted to incorporate a teaching component to what he did.
What developed was Ripken Baseball.
“When I thought about it, the opportunity was there to do something good,” he said, adding that was the motivation behind creating Ripken Baseball. “We wanted to teach. …We thought, ‘How can we help kids be the best players they want to be?’ ”
While the league was created to teach baseball, Ripken also wanted to focus on tournaments where players who might not ever make it to the major league could get a “big league experience.”
“So we had these experiences that are very special, and you realize that most kids don’t get to experience it,” he said of his playing days where he would travel to iconic ballparks to play. “What the Ripken Experience entails is a lot of details. … The details matter.”
For the experience, Ripken’s team typically has come in and built a facility, oftentimes modeling the fields to portray current or historic ballparks. While that won’t be the case in Elizabethtown as the facility already exists, Ripken said the players still will get the same treatment as in other tournaments with walk up music, Gatorade set aside to use in celebrations and, of course, meeting major league players, to include Ripken, during teaching clinics.
“The more complexes we get, the busier my schedule is,” he said in an interview following the luncheon. “But I like to come back, and I like to see them in action.”
The other part of the experience is giving the family a chance to see the sites and attractions in the areas where the tournaments are held.
In the big business of travel sports, Ripken Baseball Executive Vice President Mike Kenney said the philosophy on which the Ripken Experience is built is for it to be fun for the entire family.
“It’s what Janna has championed here and what they’ve done here for 10 years,” he said. “With us getting involved here, the difference is we’re just going to cast a wider net of teams that come from all over the country.”
In doing so, Kenney said the company creates local and regional partnerships with the tourism and service industries so families and teams have ways to connect with each other in between time on the field.
“These relationships have become partnerships,” he said. “It’s no longer you build a business by yourself and it’s yours and you bear the weight. It’s you find a partner like what we have here in Elizabethtown where they’re going to get certain benefits from the business and we’re going to get certain benefits from the business.”
Those tourism experiences is what sets the Ripken tournament apart from other tournaments the sports park has hosted in the past, said Janna Clark, executive director of Elizabethtown Tourism and Convention Bureau.
“Which makes it different than a baseball tournament,” she said. “A baseball tournament is about baseball, but the Ripken Experience is about the experience for the entire family. I tell people all the time that we do a lot of baseball, but we’re in the tourism business. We know that families that take their teams and their children to play in Ripken Experiences, to play in those parks, we can provide what they’re looking for.”
What it means for the area is another chance for the sports park to enhance the local economy, Clark said.
“We challenged ourselves and our management team last year to think about what the next 10 years of the sports park will look like,” she said. “We wanted something big and this is it. It’s a unique opportunity for us.”
