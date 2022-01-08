Respiratory viruses are on the rise in Kentucky with an increase in positive cases and hospitalizations related to both flu and COVID-19, as well as other upper respiratory viruses, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Rates for spread of respiratory illnesses have risen significantly since last year, in general, with rates for Kentucky reaching high activity through Jan. 1, having previously been recorded as minimal spread for 2020-2021.
Nationally, rates of spread range mostly from moderate to very high activity for the week ending in Jan. 1 and were recorded as minimal to moderate for 2020-2021.
According to the CDC, 19.9% of deaths in the U.S. for the week ending in Jan. 1 were a result of pneumonia, influenza or COVID-19.
“Flu is up too and we’re seeing higher rates. Of course, we expect to see a lot more respiratory illness in the winter time,” said Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River District Health Department. “I don’t know that it’s quite at the level it normally is for a typical year, but it has increased the past couple of weeks and of course COVID is just raging like wildfire right now in the community, so it’s really important that you’re taking care of yourself.”
Last year, Horton said rates were much lower than usual, likely due to precautions taken to prevent spread of COVID-19, such as masking, social distancing and isolation.
This year, however, he said rates are likely up as a result of less caution.
“I think we’re interacting a lot more with each other than we did last year,” he said.
According to the CDC, 4.8% of healthcare provider visits for the week ending on Jan. 1 were related to respiratory illnesses with at least 2,615 patients admitted to the hospital with influenza in the U.S. and 1,783 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Kentucky alone as of Jan. 6.
Hospitalizations related to influenza for this season so far, lasting between September and February, is higher, altogether, than the entire season of 2020-2021, according to the CDC, but still lower than rates seen prior to COVID-19.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital reported a total of 13 flu-related hospitalizations since July.
Those statistics, the CDC stated, are just the beginning of what can be expected for the 2021-2022 flu season.
Additionally, according to the CDC, vaccination rates for flu are down this season compared to last.
“The flu season is just getting started,” it said. “There’s still time to get vaccinated. An annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against flu and its potentially serious complications.”
The CDC recommends anyone ages 6 months and older receive a flu vaccine.
GRDHD also continues recommending vaccination to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
