The River City Bike & Tattoo Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center kicked off Kentucky Motorsports Week on Friday with 100 show bikes from 10 states along with 15 tattoo artists.
Brothers Jimmy Allyn and Mark Rhoades, who are promoting the event, said they expect 3,500 to 4,000 people to tour the show by the time it ends at 8 p.m. today.
Tickets are $15 for the entire weekend for all events.
Children 12 and under are admitted free.
The weekend includes a pizza-eating contest at noon today and a fashion show presented by the new Evansville Harley-Davidson at 2 p.m.
Bikes will compete to see which is loudest at 12:30 p.m. today on the Kentucky Legends Pier behind the convention center.
Kentucky Motorsports Week runs through June 10.
Events today include a NASCAR Truck Series Toyota 200 watch party on The Lot, 900 E. Fourth St. at 1:30; drag racing at Windy Hollow at 3 p.m.; and the Sunset Cruisers Downtown Cruise-In at 4 p.m.
One of the highlights of the week will be the Nicky Hayden Memorial Ride on Friday.
Hayden, an Owensboro native and motorcycle racing superstar, died in Italy in 2017 of injuries suffered when he was stuck by car while riding his bicycle.
The city’s third annual Nicky Hayden Day is on June 9 to honor his racing number — 69.
The memorial ride starts from the Nicky Hayden statue in front of the convention center and goes to his gravesite at 6:09 p.m. that day.
A special presentation by Mayor Tom Watson and the Hayden family is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. — just before the ride.
The week ends with the Soapbox Derby in Ben Hawes Park at 8 a.m. on June 10, a poker run to benefit the Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation at 10 a.m., drag racing at Windy Hollow at 3 p.m. and the Nicky and Earl Hayden Memorial Flat Track Race at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.