Owensboro has seen people from all 50 states and nine other countries in town this week for GeoWoodstock XIX, the world’s largest geocaching festival.
Next weekend won’t be quite that big.
But it’s going to be big, according to Mark Rhoades, who is organizing the River City Bike & Tattoo Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center that weekend with his wife, Deanna.
They own Pinup Baggers, a motorcycle parts and apparel shop in Newburgh.
The Expo on June 2-3 will have more than 100 show bikes and more than 60 sound competition bikes, he said.
Rhoades said, “We’ll have 15 custom bike shops from several states, including North Carolina, Ohio, Illinois, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Georgia, and all types of motorcycle parts and accessories vendors.”
He said 15 tattoo artists will be demonstrating their craft at the show.
“We expect 3,000 people, plus spectators,” Rhoades said.
The bike show kicks off nine days of the new Kentucky Motorsports Week with racing at Windy Hollow Dragway and Windy Hollow Speedway, appearances by Darrell and Michael Waltrip, a poker run to benefit The Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation and other activities.
More from this section
The Expo has reserved the entire convention center for June 2-3.
Tickets are $15 for the entire weekend for all events.
Children 12 and under are admitted free.
The weekend includes a June 3 fashion show presented by the new Evansville Harley-Davidson, along with a bike show by Urban Rides Magazine and a sound competition by Sound Warz.
Bikes will compete to see which is loudest at 12:30 p.m. June 3 on the Kentucky Legends Pier behind the convention center.
Expo hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 2 and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 3.
June 3 includes a pizza-eating contest at noon.
The awards show is at 8 p.m. that day.
Joshua Orion will be performing in the convention center from 3 to 6 p.m. on June 2 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3.
