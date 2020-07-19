River Valley dog shows canceled

The Owensboro River City Kennel Club and Southern Indiana Kennel Club were scheduled to bring their annual River Valley Cluster AKC All Breed Dog Shows back to the Owensboro Convention Center on Aug. 20-23.
But the coronavirus pandemic just won’t go away.
And this year’s event has been canceled.
Cindi Bosley, show chairwoman, said she was “expecting a very large increase in the number of dogs this year” because the big Atlanta show broke up into two shows on different weekends.
It had been the same weekend as the Owensboro event and many dogs went there instead.
“I was expecting 1,000 to 1,200 dogs a day” for the four-day show here, Bosley said.
More than 3,000 dogs in 126 breeds were in town last summer from across the United States and Canada for the event.
The judges came from Colorado, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Indiana and Kentucky.
Bosley said dog shows were shut down across the country on March 14.
Louisville was having its show that week — from March 12 to March 15.
But the final two days were canceled, Bosley said.
She said Oklahoma had what it called a “learning cluster” dog show on June 27-30 to test how shows could be staged with all the restrictions of the pandemic.
“It was successful,” Bosley said.
She said judges were already lined up for the Owensboro show this year.
But with so many of the River City club’s members in the at-risk demographic, Bosley said, “we were afraid we wouldn’t have enough people to work the show.”
She said, “We’re sad, but we want to be safe.”
In 2001, the Owensboro River City Kennel Club staged the city’s first major dog show since 1993 at the old Executive Inn Rivermont.
It was only two days then.
The show had been moved to Lexington in 1994, when the Executive Inn began to go downhill.
After then-owner John Bays made major improvements in 2000, the show returned the following year.
When the Executive Inn closed in 2008, the show moved to Evansville’s Roberts Stadium.
That proved to be too expensive and the 2009 show was canceled.
From 2010 to 2012, it was at the Hines Center in Philpot.
The following year, the show moved to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, also in Philpot.
But when the convention center opened in 2014, the show returned to downtown, where it has been ever since.
Bosley said plans are already being made for the 2021 show.
