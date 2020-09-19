RIVERARTES exhibit of 45 sculptures opens Sunday

Since 2012, when the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art held its first “RIVERARTES: The Art of Placemaking” event, 10 sculptures have been purchased by local sponsors for public display in the community.
That helped bring the number of public art works in Owensboro to 21 — mostly are in the downtown area.
Mary Bryan Hood, the museum’s executive director, said earlier that that is “an incredible record for a city this size.”
The museum’s fourth RIVERARTES “showcase of proposals for public art by sculptors of national and regional prominence” opens Sunday at the fine art museum at Ninth and Frederica streets.
Hood said, “In lieu of the customary preview gala which heralds the opening of major exhibitions at the museum, a virtual tour has been produced and will be screened for public view on the museum’s website — omfa.us — and social media beginning Sunday.
But the exhibit is open to the public for in-person viewing from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Guests must wear masks, use social distancing and pass temperature checks.
Hood said more than 90 proposals for “monumental works of art” were submitted by artists from 20 states.
Forty-five were selected for the exhibition based on quality of craftsmanship; maintainability; structural and surface soundness; attention to historical, geographic and cultural content and appropriateness for public placement, she said.
The sculptures selected for the show are available for lease to local sponsors for two-year periods.
Artists are paid $2,500 per year for the two-year lease period.
After that, donors have the option of purchasing the sculpture for the community.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has sponsored all of the RIVERARTES exhibitions for the past eight years.
Hood said local sponsors have until Oct. 25 to make their selections.
The 10 works now displayed in Owensboro include “Escape” by Meg White, “Oberon” by Don Lawler, “Ruffian” by Amy Havens, “White Deer of Autumn” by Denny Haskew, “Vertigo” by Mark Chew, “Hometown” George Lundeen, “Harvest Dreams” by Lundeen, “Strength of the Maker” by Haskew, “Celebration” by Gary Alsum and “Charms” by Dee Dee Morrison.
Admission is free but donations are encouraged — $3 for adults and $2 for children.
