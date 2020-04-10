Kids at Riverbend Pointe, the manufactured home community on Wrights Landing Road, will be busy Friday drawing their heroes in chalk on the sidewalks outside their homes.
And the weather forecast is calling for sunshine, making a good day for outdoor art.
Denise Cooper, community manager, estimates that there are at least 150 children in the community.
“We’re trying hard to give them something to do,” she said.
WBKR is sponsoring the “Who is Your Hero Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest.”
There’s a $50 prize for first place. Second place gets a “basket of goodies.” And third place wins a “mystery basket,” which a flyer says, “may include toilet paper.”
With all the toilet paper hoarding that’s been going on during the pandemic, that could make third place more valuable than first.
Amy Castillo, who is organizing a parade through the community, said judging will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Winners will be announced at 5 p.m.
Castillo said teachers from East View Elementary School will be in the parade of cars looking at the artwork along with members of the Daviess County Fire Department and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
But, she said, “Nobody is getting out of their cars.”
Children will be standing or sitting near their artwork, but staying at least six feet apart.
Cooper said, “We also have 22 food baskets, so far, to hand out to families who have lost their jobs.”
Riverbend Pointe — formerly Lamp Lite Estates — won the 2019 Community of the Year award from the Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
