Riverfront Brio, the hotel, parking garage and apartments planned for West Second Street across from the Owensboro Convention Center, will begin construction before the end of the year.
Although the start of the project has been pushed back, the new timeline won’t affect financial incentives Riverfront Brio received from the city.
The plan calls for Riverfront Brio to build a 121-room hotel, 245-space parking garage and apartments downtown. Officials broke ground for the project in the 500 block of West Second Street, between Locust and Cedar streets, in 2019. Riverfront Brio is an affiliate of Gulfstream Commercial Services.
Leland Herzog, director of marketing with Gulfstream Commercial Services, said Wednesday the project has been delayed due to difficulties acquiring construction materials.
“What happened was the original plan for Riverfront Brio had a very specific portion of the architecture built around the idea of precast construction,” he said.
However, precast concrete became difficult to purchase due to supply chain issues.
“Because of the shortage, it was going to be a situation where we were going to have either extensive delays” or large increases in cost, Herzog said.
The project was changed, so it could go ahead without using precast concrete.
“We had to take another look at it from an engineering perspective and an architectural perspective,” he said.
Herzog said he couldn’t give an exact start date on construction, but said “it’s going to be before the end of the year.”
Gulfstream officials had originally planned for the hotel to be open by the end of 2023. That has changed due to the delay.
“The target date is early 2024, based on the setback,” Herzog said. The cost of the project “has definitely increased.”
The initial cost of the hotel and apartments was $50 million. The city is providing $4.6 million in financial incentives to Gulfstream for the project, including $3.5 million for the hotel and garage and $1.1 million for the apartments.
The memorandum of agreement approved by city commissioners in August 2021 allowed the city to reduce its incentives if certain construction deadlines weren’t met. For example, city attorney Mark Pfeifer said last year work on the residential units that will be built at the hotel site must start within 180 days of the signing of the agreement and must be completed within 24 months of construction, or 30 months from the signing of the agreement.
City manager Nate Pagan said Wednesday the contract had a provision that allowed Gulfstream more time to begin and complete work, if unforeseen events delayed the project. Pagan said Gulfstream documented its issues obtaining precast concrete, and the firm was given an extension.
The work will begin this year, Herzog said.
“What I have heard from leadership is we are moving forward,” he said. “We are not stopping.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
