At the end of each recent show at the RiverPark Center, Rich Jorn greets patrons as they exit and most say they are grateful to have something to do when most venues are unable to offer services or performances.
Jorn, the RPC executive director, said he considers the RiverPark a “glimmer of hope” for people, as it is fortunate to have Cannon Hall, a space big enough to offer some programming while also maintaining state-mandated guidelines for physical distancing. As such, it has consistently been offering programs — what staff there call “interactive film experiences” — for area residents.
The film experiences involve a shadow cast acting out iconic moments on the stage while a movie is portrayed on the Cannon Hall big screen behind them. Audiences are also encouraged to participate during these shows, and for some performances are given goodie bags upon entry with items to wave or throw in the air or make noise with during the show. Other films have alternative ways for audiences to participate.
Karen McCarthy, an RPC patron who attended one of these recent interactive films, said it was “great fun” and she felt safe attending the event.
“Certainly, a step up from just watching a movie on a screen,” she said.
Kimberly Porter, a patron of the RPC’s recent showing of the movie “Elf,” said the interactive movie was “so much fun.”
“The audience shouted out the famous lines, laughed so loud, and just had a great time,” she said. “It made it feel like we were in the movie.”
Stacey Connor, the parent of a shadow cast member, said that she is grateful for the RiverPark for thinking of new and exciting ways of keeping theater alive through difficult times.
“As a parent, I am grateful for the interactive films that have been offered at the RiverPark Center that give my son a fun and safe way to continue his acting,” she said.
The next films to be shown at the RiverPark will be “The Wizard of Oz” which will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, and “The Wiz” at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Then “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will run at 7 p.m. on Jan. 29, and it has an option for a VIP experience at 5 p.m. The VIP experience is available for a small upcharge and features pre-show activities.
“School of Rock” will round out this month’s programming at the RiverPark with a 7 p.m. showing on Jan. 30.
Jorn said the RiverPark has been operating at about 30% capacity, and most of these performances are selling out.
“We just try to do what we can, and follow the rules,” he said. “If we have to stop, we will reschedule events, and the core group of our shadow cast performers are having a great time. Plus the audiences seem to really love what we are doing.”
He said trying to run entertainment facilities during a pandemic is “tough on all of us,” but the RiverPark is blessed with big spaces to be able to offer something for the community to enjoy.
“It’s been really nice,” he said. “I can’t wait until we can fill every seat, but we will get there eventually.”
To purchase tickets for any of the upcoming film experiences at the RiverPark, visit riverparkcenter.org, or call the RiverPark’s Box Office at 270-687-2770. The box office, at 101 Daviess St., is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
