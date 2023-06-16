The RiverPark Center has released the full schedule for its upcoming Director Series season that begins in August.
The 18-show lineup includes an entertainment mix, ranging from musicals and concerts to stand-up comedy.
“That’s the goal,” said Rich Jorn, executive director of the nearly 1,500-seat RiverPark Center. “We want to have a nice variety of offerings so that when people look at the schedule, they’ll say, ‘Hey, that one really speaks to me.’
“There’s a lot of places that will just put out classic rock or country; we try to be where everybody feels there’s something for them here at the RiverPark Center.”
The Director Series begins Aug. 3 with “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston.”
Jorn said Belinda Davids, a South African singer, performs as the late pop singer.
“She’s phenomenal,” Jorn said. “…She sounds just like Whitney Houston.”
On Aug. 5, the RiverPark will host the Happy Together Tour, which features the Turtles, who will be joined by other acts.
The Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party comes to the RiverPark on Aug. 11. The star pop singer’s songs will be synced to lasers that will allow audience members to dance to.
Contemporary Christian singer and Paducah native Steven Curtis Chapman arrives at the RiverPark on Aug. 24. Chapman has won 59 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards and five Grammys.
Elle King, who broke out in 2015 with her hit “Ex’s and Oh’s,” will perform Aug. 25.
Jorn said the 33-year-old, country-pop singer is so far receiving the most attention.
“She has a very bluesy voice, very soulful,” Jorn said. “…Of the shows we have on sale, it’s the big-ticket item. It’s the one that’s selling the fastest.”
On Sept. 22, the RiverPark will host the Tequila & Whiskey Tour, which features stand-up comics Willie Barcena and Byron Kennedy.
On Sept. 29, gospel singer John P. Kee will perform.
Jorn said Kee’s shows are like “going to church.”
“People who know him love him,” Jorn said. “And the people who don’t need to come to church and get to love him.”
On Sept. 30, War the band will perform. War is known for hits such as “Low Rider” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends?”
“Madagascar the Musical,” the live version of the cartoon movie, will take place Oct. 27.
On Nov. 2, David Crowder, who performs as Crowder and is currently one of the biggest names in contemporary Christian music, will take the stage. His hits include “Glorious Day,” “Good God Almighty” and “A Thousand Hallelujahs.”
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils are scheduled to perform on Nov. 5. The rock band, which formed in 1972, is best known for the songs “Jackie Blue” and “If You Wanna Get to Heaven.”
Rounding out 2023 on Nov. 19 will be “The Church Basement Ladies.”
Jorn said “The Church Basement Ladies” is a series of plays that caters toward the senior population.
“This is their Christmas show, and it’s a lot of fun,” Jorn said. “It is its title; it’s the ladies who work in the church basement, the kitchen and always getting ready for the big events.”
After the New Year, the RiverPark returns with the musical “Little Women” on Feb. 3.
“It’s a show that toured on Broadway; they’re going to build the (‘Little Women’) tour here, do a performance and then send it out on the road,” Jorn said.
On Feb. 3, the Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience will perform. Simien and his group won the Grammy Award for Best Zydeco or Cajun Music Album in 2008 and for Best Regional Roots Music Album in 2014.
The Rocket Man Show — an Elton John tribute concert — is set for March 22. Rus Anderson will perform as Elton John. Anderson was hired by Elton John to be his official body double for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.
On April 25, Arrival from Sweden — an Abba tribute band — will perform hits such as “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes All” and “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!”
The Spinners, fresh off their induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will perform on May 12. Their hits include “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” and “Then Came You.”
The season ends on May 25 with One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel. Martel, whose voice closely resembles Freddie Mercury’s, performs the Queen tribute show.
Tickets for each of the shows can be purchased at riverparkcenter.org.
Jorn said he feels good about the upcoming Director Series season, which is in addition to the Broadway series and resident-user groups such as the Owensboro Symphony, Owensboro Dance Theatre and the Owensboro Public Schools Fine Arts Festival that perform there during the year.
“This is a strong season,” Jorn said. “We’re thrilled, and there’s a lot of diversity.”
