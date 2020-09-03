RiverPark Center Executive Director Rich Jorn knows we will get through the pandemic together, and as that happens, Owensboro’s premier performing arts center will be offering plenty of entertainment, including concerts by The Guess Who, Jefferson Starship and more.
The RiverPark has announced some of its 2020-21 season, which includes three series: a Downstage Series of rock and country band performances; a Family Series of children-friendly shows; and a Director’s Series featuring several musicals.
The Downstage Series will feature performances by country act Lonestar, who are most known for their hits “Amazed” and “I’m Already There.” Their concert will take place in March 2021.
Also in March 2021 will be Jefferson Starship, known for their songs “Sara” and “Find Your Way Back.”
The Red Hot Chili Pipers, a Celtic rock group from Scotland, will also perform in March 2021.
In April 2021, country music band Sawyer Brown will play on the Cannon Hall stage. Some of their hits include “Some Girls Do” and “The Walk.”
The Guess Who, known for songs “These Eyes” and “No Time,” takes the stage in May 2021.
Also in May 2021, The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular will feature a light show played to the tune of the English rock band’s notable tunes, like “Time” and “Money.”
In June 2021, Blood, Sweat & Tears will perform, among other songs, their hits “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy” and “Spinning Wheel.”
The final performance in the Downstage Series will be rock musician Ted Nugent in August 2021. Nugent is known for songs “Cat Scratch Fever” and “Stranglehold.”
The specific dates for performances aren’t being announced yet, Jorn said.
The Director’s Series will include “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which will take place in October 2020. It will be the traditional showing of the movie with live actors in front of the screen. There will also be a costume contest at this performance, and upon entry, guests will be given the typical “props” that are intended to be used during the performance.
Next up in the Director’s Series is “Friends the Musical Parody,” which Jorn said, “is a hoot.” It will take place in January 2021.
“They try to sum up the entire series of ‘Friends,’ they make fun of themselves, and it’s a musical so there are some fun songs,” Jorn said.
Then, in February 2021, will be “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody.” It essentially will be the retelling of the stories of what Jorn said are “our favorite senior citizens,” but with puppets.
Also in February 2021 will be “Winter Dance Party,” which, contrary to what it sounds like, will be the retelling of the night the music died.
Winter Dance Party was the name of the tour Buddy Holly was on when he, Richie Valens, “The Big Bopper” J.P Richardson and pilot Roger Peterson died in a plane crash after a performance in Iowa. “Winter Dance Party” is a re-enactment of that final show.
In April 2021, Recycled Percussion will perform. This group features musicians who use unorthodox items for drums, like plastic tubs.
The final performance in the Director’s Series will be Artrageous, which will take place in August 2021.
“It is visual art with music,” Jorn said. “There’s a band up there playing while the artists are making art right there in front you. Then, at the end of the show, the artwork they created on stage is auctioned off and you can go home with it.”
The Family Series begins in October 2020 with an interactive showing of the movie “The Princess Bride.” Following that will be a January 2021 matinee of a show called the “Hillbilly Silly Science Backyard Boom Show,” which features a hillbilly character who teaches kids about science.
“Broadway Princess Party” will also be performed in January 2021. It includes performers who have portrayed famous princesses on Broadway. They bring those characters to the stage to do a medley and talk about their experiences.
The Jabali African Acrobats will then perform in February 2021, followed by an on-stage showing of “The Price is Right Live” in March 2021.
The final show in the Family Series will be Dinosaur Quest by Dr. T Rex that will take place in April 2021. It is an educational program that teaches kids about dinosaurs.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.