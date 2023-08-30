Owensboro musician Colt Graves has found a new stage to play on Friday night.
Graves confirmed Tuesday that he will be performing for free at 6:30 p.m. on the RiverPark Center’s Truist Plaza outdoor entertainment patio — the same time he was originally scheduled to headline Friday After 5.
Graves added that it was a RiverPark official who contacted him following the Friday After 5 cancelation.
“Once my show with Friday After 5 was canceled, I probably had 15 venues reach out, and the one that we really thought would be a good fit for this community was at the RiverPark Center,” Graves said.
Friday After 5 and the RiverPark Center partnered for 24 years — 1997-2021 — before splitting prior to Friday After 5’s 2022 season. Both sides said the separation was over financial differences.
Friday After 5 moved its main stage west of the RiverPark on the riverfront along with all other vendor activities.
Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, told the Messenger-Inquirer last week that a contract dispute and having no sponsors were the reasons for cancelling Graves’ appearance.
Graves and his management team disputed Marseille’s claim.
For his show at the RiverPark Center, Graves will have sponsors such as J’s Good Grub and Fast Lane Auto Group.
Graves said his concert will also include opening acts Krown Band and Emma Grace that he had requested to be part of his Friday After 5 show but was denied.
“Life is life and things happen no matter what; business is business and it’s no hard feelings whatsoever,” Graves said about the controversy over his Friday After 5 cancelation. “… We’re not upset; we’re not anything. We’re just happy to be performing for my hometown.”
OVG360, the RiverPark Center’s interim management service, secured the booking for Graves’ concert at the performing arts center, said Scott McCain, the RiverPark’s board chairman.
“The board did not weigh in on that decision but is supportive of OVG as our interim manager and their thought processes for the most part,” McCain said.
On Tuesday, Graves said he was headed to Miami, Florida, to film a video for his song “Cowboy Capone” with four-time Grammy-winning musician and producer Timbaland.
Graves signed a record deal with Timbaland in July. Two months earlier, Graves’ song “Dirt on Me” reached the top 20 on the iTunes U.S. Country songs chart and hit the top five on Amazon’s Hot New Releases for country music.
Graves said he will be singing both songs and more on Friday night.
“It’s worked out to my benefit,” Graves said. “But at the same time, I don’t like it all because I know it was hurting the vendors — my family and friends who work down at Friday After 5. I know it hurt them. I wish this whole situation hadn’t happened, to be honest.”
