The RiverPark Center’s Arts Teach Kids (ATK) program is planning to tour beginning in 2023.
ATK’s new “On the Go” productions will include producing their own work, which they will perform at different schools and venues outside of Daviess County.
RiverPark Center Executive Director Rich Jorn said the “On the Go” shows will be performed at the center first before hitting the road. After starting with RiverPark in 2019, he began thinking about having the ATK program go on tour.
“We want to go to places that don’t have anything like RiverPark in their community or anything accessible in their area,” he said. “We don’t want anyone to miss out because of where they live.”
ATK “On the Go” will be performing “Moneta Sleet, Jr.” on Feb. 24, 2023, for grades second to eighth with a “Through Sleet’s Eyes” festival following on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
“I have a history with children’s theatre; theatre arts is engaging,” he said. “You can watch a historical show and learn history, but you’re also going to learn problem-solving and conflict resolution.”
Moneta Sleet, Jr. was an Owensboro native and a photojournalist known for his work in “Ebony” magazine. In 1969, he won a Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for his photograph of Coretta Scott King at the funeral of her husband, Martin Luther King, Jr.
More from this section
“We want to create an opportunity to open minds and have people see the bigger picture,” Jorn said. “It’s taking subjects that could be boring and making it fun and peppier. It’s better than YouTube or Zoom, seeing it come to life makes it special and can be more engaging than just reading a story.”
The first ATK “On the Go” production was in September 2021 when the group performed “Patchwork” at all Owensboro Public Schools elementary schools. The schools were unable to attend the RiverPark Center as usual due to COVID-19.
Jorn said the goal is to perform four “On the Go” productions a year. He said schools that ATK will perform at are able to pay a performance fee to secure the performance. Public venues would choose the price of tickets available to that community.
“We want the children in the theatre to be working on their self confidence, public speaking, respect,” he said. “We want to talk about diversity, inclusion and accessibility. It’s exciting to everyone in the arts industry.”
Jorn said the ATK “On the Go” program will still be under the umbrella of the RiverPark Center and will bring an economic, artistic and educational impact for generations to come.
The center is still searching for funding to purchase a van and equipment for touring shows, Jorn said.
To make a donation to RiverPark’s ATK program, contact the center at 270-687-2770 or email the head of development, Jennifer Richardson, at jrichardson@riverparkcenter.org or Jorn at rjorn@riverparkcenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.