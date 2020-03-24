The RiverPark Center has temporarily closed by order of Gov. Andy Beshear, who said last week that all public-facing businesses, including entertainment venues, should close in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The center also made some announcements regarding upcoming shows, including the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra’s season finale that was scheduled for April 18.
Gwyn Payne, the Symphony’s deputy CEO, said Monday that the OSO decided to cancel its final performance of this season in an effort to not put any patrons at risk and to protect the symphony performers who travel from far distances at times to participate in the shows. Some travel from Indiana, Tennessee and Ohio.
“We love sharing what we do with everybody more than anything, but would not do so at the risk of anybody’s health,” Payne said.
This is the first time in the history of the symphony that a performance has been canceled, Payne said.
Ticket holders have three options: they can accept a companion voucher that allows them to bring someone along to a show next season; they can be given a tax credit for the amount of money spent on the ticket; or they can have a refund for the ticket price.
Payne said the symphony “will be fine” and that this won’t be a “financial catastrophe” for the organization, even though they have already spent some money toward the final performance.
“It’s concerning, though, when you start canceling concerts. We are concerned for our musicians who aren’t working, as well as everybody else. Our patrons are loyal. I know they will stand by us and support us. It’s an uneasy time, but we’ll get through it.”
The RiverPark Center also announced that its Broadway show that was scheduled for Thursday, “Waitress,” has been postponed and that the April 30 performance of “An American in Paris” is pending. The July 11 performance of country music act Lonestar is also pending.
All other upcoming events and performances are continuing as scheduled.
Rich Jorn, RiverPark Executive Director, did not immediately return a phone call, but said in a released statement that making the health and safety of RPC employees, patrons and the community is a priority.
“Though our doors are closed to the public, we are continuing to bring artists and audiences together through social media,” Jorn said. “Throughout this moment in separation, we need the arts more than ever before.”
The release also said that the center will be undergoing some much-needed repairs and care while it is closed to the public.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
