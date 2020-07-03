While the RiverPark Center has had to cancel most of this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials there are still trying to offer entertainment opportunities for children and adults in the area, starting with a free outdoor concert Friday night.
The concert is the first in a line-up that will take place every Friday night in July, and it will be a Broadway/cabaret night featuring members of the Encore Musicals group.
Grae Greer, RPC director of marketing and education, said the concerts will take place in the Plaza near the RiverPark. Tables and chairs will be set up for patrons, as well as food trucks and bars.
Greer said that once Friday After 5 and ROMP were canceled, RPC staff saw the community’s need for free public entertainment.
“We are a space that provides quality entertainment, so we thought we might as well put our space to use and bring people back to the RiverPark Center,” Greer said.
She said social distancing and masks are encouraged, and there will be hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the area.
“We are trying to make it a healthy environment,” she said.
The rest of July’s concerts include JBP and Friends on July 10; Randy Lanham will perform July 17; Chuck and Alyssa on July 24; and Ariel and the High Wheel will play July 31.
Crowds can start arriving for the shows at 5 p.m., and music will run from 7 to 9 p.m.
The RiverPark is also offering a camp for kids and teens from July 13-24.
The Theatre Arts Academy camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily during that time, and RPC Executive Director Rich Jorn said only 50 students are allowed to attend the camp.
Those 50 students will be broken up into several smaller groups. The younger students will be learning theater basics and fundamentals, and older students will be creating their own movies.
“We have been working with the Green River District Health Department, and we submitted a plan of what we’d like to do and they approved it,” Jorn said. “Camp is for students age 8 to 18.”
Jorn said it’s important to provide these opportunities, especially for younger kids.
“It’s hard,” he said. “We have to continue these activities. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a kid and all of a sudden you can’t play with your friends or do anything. It’s tough on them, and we need to make sure we are aware of that, but we have to stay safe first and foremost. We have to find a way to still provide activities and opportunities and still be safe.”
All groups of students will rehearse for a culminating performance of “School House Rock Jr.” that will be performed for the public at 5 p.m. July 24.
Jorn said the musical was chosen because it’s one in which students can maintain social distance while also performing. Students can also perform the numbers in their same small groups “without a lot of intermingling.”
“’School House Rock” songs are great,” Jorn said. “There are waves of generations that know all of those songs. We are thrilled to be able to do that.”
Students who participate in the camp are encouraged to bring their own lunch and snacks.
The cost of the two-week camp is $200. To sign up call 270-687-2770.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.