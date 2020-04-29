RiverPark Center staff members, along with other entertainment venues, want the public to know that these times of closures are not forever; they are only an intermission.
Therefore, the RPC will be kicking off its Intermission project that involves area musicians and performers presenting from the Cannon Hall stage. Performances will be released every Monday at 10 a.m. The first act was area musician Andy Brasher, who performs his song “If She Loves.”
The performances will be made available on all RiverPark Center social media platforms, and will be sent out to all who subscribe to their email news blasts.
Rich Jorn, the RiverPark’s executive director, wants community members to know and remember that COVID-19-caused closures don’t mean the entertainment industry is done.
“It’s not over, this is just intermission, and this will be intermission entertainment,” Jorn said.
The performances are intended to bring hope to community members, he said.
“We just want to still put some stuff out there to pull people through until the second act starts up again,” he said.
On Friday, another performer will be coming to record and that performance will be released on Monday. The acts will be kept under wraps until they debut from Cannon Hall via video performances that will be free to the public.
For more information visit riverparkcenter.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
