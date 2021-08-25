The RiverPark Center has rescheduled two of its upcoming events, including the Hops on the Ohio beer festival that was slated for Saturday.
The new date for Hops is March 12, 2022. The Taste of Owensboro, originally scheduled for Sept. 20, will now take place Feb. 21, 2022.
Rich Jorn, RPC executive director, said the events have been rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns, and the fact that these events largely would involve individuals unmasking to participate.
Aside from those two events, the RiverPark is pushing full speed ahead with its September programming at this point in time. “The Price is Right” will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 2, followed by a performances of Blood Sweat & Tears on Sept. 10, Sawyer Brown on Sept. 25, the Ultimate Queen Celebration on Sept. 29, and the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular on Sept. 30.
Ticket sales have been steady throughout this season so far, all things considered. Some events sell more, others sell less. “The Price is Right,” Jorn said, is just about sold out.
Also rescheduled were specific school-age performances, and shows in which students are invited to shows during the day as part of the RPC Arts in Education program. The next one will be Oct. 12.
“We will look at that and keep assessing it,” Jorn said. “Maybe we will get to a point where these (COVID) numbers drop. Even if numbers drop, people have to feel confident to go out and see shows.”
Along with attendees, performers are uneasy, Jorn said.
“But they do want to perform,” he said, adding that a lot of concert promoters and musicians are making it a requirement to show a negative COVID-19 test, or a proof of vaccine upon entry into the show.
Jorn said the RPC hasn’t made a decision as a venue about that, but that “it’s on the table for consideration.”
The reality of performances during this time is that artists and musicians largely, and their promoters, largely call the shots when it comes to things like that.
“When you do a contract with an artist, there is some basic language about public safety and all that, but the artist has the most power to say what they want,” he said. “Obviously everybody has to adhere to state and federal rules, but the artist has more power than an independent venue.”
He said more and more artists are “flexing that power,” to ensure their shows are safely attended, for themselves and those who come to enjoy the performance.
At the end of the day, Jorn said the RPC and its leaders are going to lean toward public safety. They are trying not to cancel shows, but to reschedule them when necessary.
Event organizers will also try their best to adapt to provide opportunities for entertainment for the Owensboro and Daviess County area.
“We will always do the most that we can and still be safe,” Jorn said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
