The RiverPark Center announced late Tuesday afternoon that OVG360 will manage the performing arts venue on an interim basis.

In a statement, Scott McCain, chairman of the RiverPark board, described the decision as a “new phase of growth and innovation and the continuation of positive disruption and change necessary in this challenging climate for performing arts venues, including RiverPark Center.”

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

