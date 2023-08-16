The RiverPark Center announced late Tuesday afternoon that OVG360 will manage the performing arts venue on an interim basis.
In a statement, Scott McCain, chairman of the RiverPark board, described the decision as a “new phase of growth and innovation and the continuation of positive disruption and change necessary in this challenging climate for performing arts venues, including RiverPark Center.”
The move comes just days after McCain confirmed that Rich Jorn was no longer the RiverPark Center’s executive director. Jorn’s last day was Thursday.
The RiverPark board gave no indication that the interim deal with OVG360 could lead to a permanent deal.
“While the partnership with OVG is presently an interim solution, we will be actively pursuing and discussing a longer-term plan,” McCain’s statement said. “The plan will always be to preserve, protect and sustain RiverPark Center out into the future by installing leadership and management that builds upon our foundation of artistic excellence and community collaboration.”
The city of Owensboro has contracts with OVG360 to operate the Owensboro Convention Center and Sportscenter. The city also owns the performing arts building and leases it to the RiverPark board.
Jeff Esposito, OVG360 general manager, said the RiverPark board reached out to the company and that he was “brought into the conversation” Friday about the potential partnership.
“We’re here to make sure the staff at the RiverPark Center has the support that they need to see these upcoming shows through,” Esposito said. “I haven’t gotten into what it looks like going forward. The (RiverPark) board wants to consider what options they have.”
Esposito added that OVG360’s history of managing large venues in Owensboro led to the RiverPark Center’s board reaching out.
“I think it does make sense to ask us for some help; we’re just a neighbor down the riverfront a little ways,” Esposito said. “And OVG has a very deep bench; there’s a tremendous amount of talent within OVG. So we can start leveraging all that talent to fill in any gaps.”
Along with the Owensboro venues it manages, OVG360 operates 300-plus venues around the world.
According to McCain’s statement, OVG360’s presence “will further allow us to realign our efforts and bring fresh perspectives to the forefront” during the interim time.
“We take pride in the diverse range of events and performances the RiverPark Center has hosted over the years,” McCain said. “Our commitment to improving quality of life by hosting and presenting diverse arts and civic events, focusing on arts in education, remains unwavering.
“This commitment is exemplified by our diverse programming, including events that celebrate various cultures and forms of artistic expression.”
