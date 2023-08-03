The catalog of multiple Grammy Award-winner Whitney Houston will be in the spotlight as the touring show “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston” will be staged at 7 p.m. tonight, Aug. 3 at the RiverPark Center.
The two-hour production will showcase Houston’s greatest hits, including her cover of the Dolly Parton ballad “I Will Always Love You,” the late 80s dance-pop tune “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” the synth-funk jam “How Will I Know” and power ballads like “I Have Nothing” and “One Moment in Time,” among others.
Houston is portrayed by South African singer Belinda Davids, a Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) chart-topping artist who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica.
Davids was featured on Fox TV’s “Showtime at the Apollo” and BBC1 TV’s “Even Better Than the Real Thing.”
She was also a contestant on the 14th series of “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2020 and reached the semifinals before competing in “Got Talent España: All-Stars” in 2023.
Davids received a Golden Buzzer from guest judge Luis Zahera and advanced directly into the finals.
Rich Jorn, executive director of the RiverPark Center, is glad to host Davids and the show after attempting to schedule a date for “many, many years.”
“I was trying to get her at my previous venue, and it just wouldn’t work out. She’s from South Africa, she only comes to the United States (for) a limited amount of time and a limited amount of dates,” he said.
“It’s always (been a show) I’ve wanted to get scheduled … and I’m fortunate that it worked out here and now.”
Jorn said he has seen clips of Davids performing over the years and has continued to be impressed by her talent.
“It’s really like a reincarnation … and it’s amazing,” he said.
“It’s the voice, it’s the showmanship. It’s very powerful, (and) it’s very moving.”
Jorn felt highlighting an icon like Houston was important to bring into the mix for RiverPark’s lineup.
“Whether you like Whitney Houston or not, … she was just such a talented force that we were fortunate to be alive to (see) and she left us too soon,” he said, “but then comes along Ms. Davids, and she’s going to remind us (to) revisit that talent that was here ....”
Jorn feels the show goes beyond a traditional tribute based on the difficulty of matching Houston’s vocal range.
“The bar is set so high, and Belinda Davids hits that bar,” he said.
Additionally, the RiverPark Center will once again host the “Happy Together Tour” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
The tour, which is hosted by the rock band the Turtles, is currently in its 14th year.
The show will include chart-topping hits from the 60s and 70s, with groups slated to take part alongside the Turtles including Little Anthony, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills.
Tickets for both shows are available for purchase at riverparkcenter.org or by visiting or calling the box office at 270-687-2770.
