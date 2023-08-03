WHITNEY HOUSTON TRIBUTE PIC 1

Belinda Davids, who portrays Whitney Houston in “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston,” performs during a previous show.

 Photo submitted.

The catalog of multiple Grammy Award-winner Whitney Houston will be in the spotlight as the touring show “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston” will be staged at 7 p.m. tonight, Aug. 3 at the RiverPark Center.

The two-hour production will showcase Houston’s greatest hits, including her cover of the Dolly Parton ballad “I Will Always Love You,” the late 80s dance-pop tune “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” the synth-funk jam “How Will I Know” and power ballads like “I Have Nothing” and “One Moment in Time,” among others.

