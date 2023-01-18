RIVERPARK IMPROV PIC 1

Alex Jorn, manager of The GhostLight Lounge — the entertainment bar attached to RiverPark Center’s Atmos Courtyard — stands Tuesday inside the Jody Berry Cabaret Theatre. Jorn will be leading improv classes at RiverPark starting Monday, Jan. 23.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

RiverPark Center will be offering a new introduction to improv class beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at the facility.

The course will run each Monday from 5:30-7 p.m. until Feb. 27, with the program ending with a recital in the Jody Berry Cabaret Theatre.

