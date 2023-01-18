RiverPark Center will be offering a new introduction to improv class beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at the facility.
The course will run each Monday from 5:30-7 p.m. until Feb. 27, with the program ending with a recital in the Jody Berry Cabaret Theatre.
The course, geared for students ages of 13 to 18 (eighth to 12th grade), will go over the fundamentals of improv and basic stage etiquette, along with the chance to develop life skills such as public speaking, listening, physical expression and teamwork.
The course will include games and workshops designed to encourage students to push past their comfort zones, while also creating a safe environment to have fun with their peers.
Alex Jorn, manager of The GhostLight Lounge — the entertainment bar attached to RiverPark Center’s Atmos Courtyard — will lead the course.
Jorn, a 2021 graduate of Illinois State University with a bachelors of science in acting, was a member of the university’s Improv Mafia for four years and served as co-president for two years.
She continues to perform with the Chicago-based improv group DooBlayVay via Zoom and has taught improv classes at summer camps and high school theatre festivals in Illinois and Kentucky.
Jorn said she was inspired to start the program after reading an article about the benefits of improv on mental health, which she related to personally.
“As I was reading it, I was like, ‘Yeah, I guess I never really thought about how much my time being a part of improv had helped me develop as a person,’ ” she said. “I used to be very uncomfortable talking to people, and I still am, but it definitely helped me get over my social anxiety, fear of going into certain spaces like going into job interviews or even ordering at restaurants.”
During her time teaching classes, Jorn noticed that “a lot of these kids … missed a couple of really important years of socialization” due to social distancing and not being able to see their peers in-person during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s really hard to get that back, and it’s really hard to realize how much that impacted them,” Jorn said. “And it was really hard to see how much it impacted me.”
One of Jorn’s goals is to help students combat fears they may have.
“I’d figured … I know how to do improv, and it’s helped me, so maybe it could be something to help other students and kids get over that fear, especially middle school and high school, which seems to be an age where insecurity really starts to seep in,” Jorn said.
But Jorn still wants to make sure fun is part of the experience.
“... It’s also something to where if you just want to learn how to talk to people, or just have fun and be goofy and have a place to say whatever you want and not have to worry like, ‘Oh, what if I said the wrong thing? What if I did the wrong thing?,’ ” Jorn said.
Jorn said the course will also help set the foundation for students that may have an interest in the craft.
“They can … understand the fundamentals of improv,” she said, “and if improv is something that they want to continue, they’ll have the grounding and footing to keep doing that and doing more complex improv.”
The cost to participate in the program is $60. Capacity for the course is 20 students.
Enrollment in the program can be completed at riverpark.wufoo.com/forms/z1j8xse70o3zhna.
For more information and questions, contact Matt Waller, director of education, at mwaller@riverparkcenter.org.
