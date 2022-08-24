The RiverPark Center is ready to let kids rock during Fall Break.
The facility’s “Rock Camp” program will return Oct. 10-14 for its third installment, offering sessions from 9 a.m. to noon for grades 5-8 and from 1 to 4 p.m. for grades 9-12.
Instrumentation focuses include bass, drums and guitar.
The week-long event, which debuted last year, was another way to get the children in the community involved in the arts and the facility beyond theatre.
“It started off as a camp essentially for kids who didn’t want to do acting, so we geared it towards music,” said Grae Greer, director of marketing at the RiverPark Center. “It was just a way for kids to get a beginner’s step to jamming out with people who are professionals in their fields who have been doing this for 10-plus years.”
Since then, Greer said the program has been a success, and it was presented a second time in May.
“The outcome that we’ve had with the kids that we’ve had in classes has been fantastic,” she said. “We had kids from the first year who immediately signed up the moment that we announced that we were doing it again.”
The program has also influenced attendees to pursue music outside of the camp, said Greer, with many of the kids going on to continue to learn the instruments through private lessons in the community or in school — which Greer said is the overarching goal of being “education first.”
“It’s been really neat to watch that grow,” she said.
The instructors — drummer Logan Howard, bassist Aaron Ray and guitarist Scott Ethridge — have also found it beneficial being a part of the program.
“It helps ignite the kids’ passion for what we’re trying to teach,” Howard said.
Howard said he taught in his high school drum camp and drumline, but nothing in this capacity before.
Ethridge, who joined for the May program, also wanted to explore how he would teach others, though he said it was intimidating at first.
“I hadn’t done anything like it,” he said, “but just the idea of it seemed kind of fun.”
Some of the instruction involves picking out a few songs to run by the kids before pairing them off into groups and getting them to play together and listen to each other.
“We give each kid a chance to play everything, and they get a little bit of the fundamentals of guitar, bass and drums,” Howard said. “(We see) what they want to play, and we also take into consideration where they fit the best … when we start forming bands.”
The end of the week concludes with a recital, or “rock show,” where the bands perform in front of their peers.
Ethridge was able to see growth when helping a student that had no experience playing guitar.
“They actually took my guitar home with them and practiced on it at night, and when they’d come back, I saw the improvements they made, and they took it again and came back another day, and I started seeing that improvement that they wanted to learn,” he said. “That is what made me want to do it ….”
Greer has been pleased to see that learning has been occurring for the students and the instructors.
“It’s been neat to watch them grow, not just as musicians but as teachers as well,” Greer said. “The response from these kids — you would have assumed that these guys have been teaching music their whole lives.
“It’s very, very sweet to watch, and they work with the kids … and see the education grow on both sides.”
For more information and registration, contact Matt Waller at mwaller@riverparkcenter.org.
