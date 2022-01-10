Owensboro’s RiverPark Center will be hosting a wide range of shows throughout 2022, and the venue plans to add more to its schedule, said Rich Jorn, the center’s executive director.
The RiverPark Center will continue its Broadway Series, with “Hairspray” on March 10 and “Jersey Boys” on April 24.
“We certainly have built up a great history with our Broadway series,” Jorn said.
It will also be continuing the Director’s Series, with “Winter Dance Party” on Feb. 25 and “ARTrageous” on April 2.
Jorn said the RiverPark Center is keeping a close eye on rising COVID-19 numbers due to the omicron variant.
“Our goal is to never cancel anything,” Jorn said.
He plans to reschedule shows if needed, instead of canceling them.
Jorn said that although the schedule is packed with unique events, he plans to add more. He’s currently working to finalize additional events.
‘We’re always looking to add stuff and push our boundaries,” Jorn said.
The RiverPark Center is home to the Owensboro Symphony and Owensboro Dance Theater, both of which have shows scheduled.
He also said the venue is available for private events, such as weddings, receptions and parties.
The next show is a Lonestar concert at 8 p.m. Jan. 15. The band has had several country music hits.
Jorn said it is his goal to make sure there is a show for everyone at the RiverPark Center.
“We’re looking to continue being a place where people can come and make memories and enjoy the best there is in the performing arts world,” Jorn said.
For a full schedule of upcoming shows at the RiverPark Center, visit riverparkcenter.org.
