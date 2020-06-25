The coronavirus pandemic continues to create revenue for the Owensboro Riverport Authority.
For the first 11 months of the fiscal year, net income was at $4.48 million, Brian Wright, the Riverport’s president, told his board Wednesday.
That’s $2.3 million ahead of budget with one month to go in the fiscal year.
May set a monthly record with 55,000 tons of aluminum coming in for storage — 40,000 tons by rail and 15,000 by barge.
The previous monthly record was 51,000 tons.
Wright said the Riverport received 35,000 tons of aluminum in April and has received around 25,000 tons so far this month.
“We’re getting more and more requests for storage,” he said.
So, the Riverport has been expanding its outdoor storage yard to handle an additional 170 railroad cars worth of aluminum.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Wright said.
He said outbound shipments have started to pick up, but are not yet at the levels they were at before the pandemic hit in March.
“Other locations around the country are very similar to us,” Wright said.
He said earlier, “We’ve had a major supply chain disruption. We’re taking metal in because it has no place for it to go. And this isn’t close to being over.”
Many automakers closed in April and weren’t accepting metal shipments.
“Producers are not in a position to shut down smelters,” Wright said. “And there has to be a place to store it.”
Metal has been coming into Owensboro from Canada, New York, Washington, Missouri and other states to be stored until there is a demand for it, he said.
Statista.com says, “Global sales of passenger cars are forecast to fall to 59.5 million units in 2020, down from a peak of 79.6 in 2017.”
That’s 20 million cars.
And aluminum.org says the average car contains 362 pounds of aluminum and the average light truck contains 523 pounds.
