The Owensboro Riverport is purchasing riverfront property and a warehouse owned by a private company, for future use as a storage facility with river access.

Riverport President and CEO Brian Wright said the organization is purchasing 7.8 acres of land on the riverport property from Nutrine Ag Solutions. The site contains a bulk storage warehouse, offices, a truck scale and equipment for moving bulk material such as salt, grain or fertilizer from barges to the warehouse.

