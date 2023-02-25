The Owensboro Riverport is purchasing riverfront property and a warehouse owned by a private company, for future use as a storage facility with river access.
Riverport President and CEO Brian Wright said the organization is purchasing 7.8 acres of land on the riverport property from Nutrine Ag Solutions. The site contains a bulk storage warehouse, offices, a truck scale and equipment for moving bulk material such as salt, grain or fertilizer from barges to the warehouse.
The property was originally owned by Miles Enterprises, which sold it to Crop Production Services, Wright said Friday. CPS later became Nutrine.
Nutrine has an updated site on the riverport property and is no longer using the warehouse, Wright said.
“It became obsolete for them,” Wright said Friday.
The riverport is paying $1.1 million for property and equipment. Negotiations took about a year to complete, Wright said.
Wright said the riverport is in need of additional storage for bulk items such as fertilizer.
“The riverport has always been interested in expanding bulk capacity long-term,” Wright said. “We have had many, many inquiries to store more bulk on site.”
The site has the potential to add 20 tons more bulk storage capacity to the riverport, Wright said.
Officials considered building a new warehouse for bulk storage, Wright said, but that, “we deemed it more advantageous to utilize this site.”
Riverport officials are evaluating the building for structural integrity, but Wright said improvements will have to be made. Much of the steel, for example, has exceeded its lifespan, Wright said.
“Before we begin (exploring) options, we have to make sure the facility is safe and will work with bulk storage.”
Wright said, “On the river, river property is very limited and very difficult to purchase.”
Owning the site “is really a great opportunity for us to expand our capacity long term,” Wright said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.