Drought has caused water levels on the Mississippi River to fall to their lowest level in more than three decades, which will have impacts for farmers and the Owensboro Riverport.
Riverport president and CEO Brian Wright told board members Wednesday the historic lows affect barge draft levels.
“They continue to fall,” Wright said. “They haven’t seen these numbers since 1988.”
The draft level is how low a barge sits in the water. The typical draft for barges is 9.6 feet, but federal officials have adjusted the draft to 9 feet, meaning barges have to carry lighter loads to ride at 9 feet, Wright said.
Shipping on the Mississippi is still occurring, but “it’s day by day,” Wright said.
The drought is extensive across the United States. According to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, almost all of Kentucky except for the northeast corner of the state was in either moderate or severe drought as of Oct. 20, while much of Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana were considered either abnormally dry or in some stage of drought.
Nationally, 59.35% of the contiguous United States had drought conditions as of Oct. 18, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.
Farmers shipping grain will experience higher costs.
“Outbound grain is being impacted tremendously,” Wright said.
Board member Rod Kuegel said the cost of shipping grain by barge has increased by $1.50 per bushel.
As many as 2,300 barges were halted on the Mississippi on Oct. 17, said Wright, who noted that the Army Corps of Engineers is dredging in some areas to keep them open for barge traffic.
Wright said the impact on the riverport is that barges have been delayed. For example, aluminum barges expected to arrive two weeks ago instead arrived Tuesday night — which was a surprise, given the difficulty moving traffic, Wright said.
Barges move diesel fuel and jet fuel, so prices for those commodities will be affected as well, Wright said.
“It could have a big impact, and it’s not going to change in the next month,” he said.
It’s not possible to switch barge cargo to other forms of transportation.
“What they are saying is there is not enough capacity between truck and rail to make up the difference,” Wright said.
Kuegel said the condition on the Mississippi won’t change quickly.
“It’s going to take several heavy rains to have any impact at all,” he said.
