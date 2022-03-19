Officials with the Owensboro Riverport Authority have awarded the bid to construct a low-water dock at the facility.
Riverport President Brian Wright said Hartz Contracting of Owensboro has been awarded the bid.
Wright said Hartz bid $1.660 million. The Riverport received four bids for the project.
With the low-water dock, the Riverport will have two docks that can function simultaneously. At times of high water, the high-water dock will be able to continue operations.
“The board is extremely pleased with the outcome of the bid,” Wright said Friday, adding that “having the additional capacity of the dock is going to be a huge benefit for us, and the community as a whole.”
At a meeting last month, the board allocated a total of $2.5 million to the project.
In addition to the $1.66 million to Hartz, the Riverport will purchase $250,000 in crushed stone from for the project, and will provide some of the needed steel, Wright said.
“It’s a huge win for us,” Wright said. “We had bid this dock out under a different design several months ago, and we were in the $2.5 million to $2.7 million range.”
The project was redesigned to get the the projected cost to $2 million.
“Hartz will be mobilizing on Monday of next week” to begin preparing for the work, Wright said. The work is anticipated to start in April, and to be completed by late June, assuming the river levels are low enough for work to proceed.
The new dock will open up the potential for new business at the Riverport, Wright said.
“We continue to entertain additional business opportunities this dock will come in handy for,” Wright said.
