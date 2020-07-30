Increased activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic helped the Owensboro RiverPort Authority end the year with more revenue than anticipated.
Riverport president Brian Wright said Wednesday the riverport ended the fiscal year with $16.3 million in revenue. The riverport had anticipated $13.38 million in revenue.
“We had a record year for revenue as a whole,” Wright said.
The riverport saw increased activity both in metal storage and at its warehouse distribution center. In metal storage, the pandemic created a “supply chain interruption” where aluminum companies needed a place to metal, Wright said. Meanwhile the warehouse moved more products, particularly products needed during the pandemic.
“I see July being a fairly normal month thus far,” Wright said. “April, May and June were not normal,” Wright said.
“Since July, things have settled back down closer to what I call normal with the volumes” of metal being stored at the site, Wright said.
However there are “risks of some downturns” going into the fall, he said.
“We do anticipate (activity) may go lower than normal,” Wright said. “With the onset of the pandemic creeping back up, that could shift some things.”
When the riverport board met Wednesday, the board approved Wright to spend up to $250,000 to find a short-term fix to the section of the 700-foot river wall that collapsed on July 13.
The section of wall is one Lower Road, and the road is not in use.
Wright said engineers will make recommendations for permanent solutions, but said an short-term solution needs to be in place in anticipation of the river rising in the fall.
The riverport’s operations have not been impacted by the collapse, Wright said.
“Rough numbers (for a permanent fix are) anything we do could be a half-million dollar to $3 million,” Wright said.
Riverport officials hope to have a plan for a short-time fix as soon as next week, Wright said.
“Our stop gap, we are going to execute as soon as we come up with a plan,” Wright said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
