The Owensboro Riverport Authority has stopped tours and has instructed some staff members to work from home in an effort to protect employees against the coronavirus or COVID-19.
Brian Wright, president and CEO of the Riverport Authority, said the organization was in phase two of its plan of slowing the spread of the virus.
Wright said the Riverport has canceled all in-house meetings of any kind that are associated with outside vendors and visitors, such as sales calls and tours. There have also been daily cleanings of work areas and work breaks have been staggered to prevent large gatherings.
“Bottom line is we’re trying to minimize any outside exposure internally in our offices and work areas,” he said.
Wright said some employees, such as those within the accounting department, are already working from home.
The Owensboro Riverport Authority Board of Directors meeting, which is usually held on the last Wednesday of the month, has also been canceled.
“Unless something comes up dramatic in the next few days, we have no intent of planning to have that meeting,” Wright said.
If the board does have its meeting, it will be done remotely.
Wright said there is a third phase to the plan, which entails more key staff members working from home and all visitors being barred from the port. Phase three would go into effect if someone in the port had a coronavirus case, a family member of an employee was affected or if the government mandated a change.
Wright said besides the employee routine changes, the riverport has been business as usual with the port continuing to receive bulk and metal shipments.
“We don’t have a solid answer for what the future holds anywhere but our intent is to continue to move goods as our customer expects,” he said. “Outside of any federal or state mandate that would dictate us otherwise.”
Wright wanted to assure his employees were safe.
“We don’t want any of our employees to feel that they’re in harm’s way in any way, however it’s a day-by-day type situation,” he said.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.