The Owensboro Riverport Authority is considering partnering with city and county government to install a new river gauge at the facility.
The riverport does monitoring of river levels. But the port’s gauge has to be checked manually by security, president and CEO Brian Wright told board members last week.
The riverport sends its readings to the National Weather Service. The current gauge doesn’t work below 23 feet or above 33 to 36 feet, Wright said.
The gauge readings are used by the community and the riverport.
“We rely on this a lot, and I get a lot of calls from farmers” about river levels, Wright told board members.
There are automated river gauges at the lock and dams in Cannelton and Newburgh, but the readings in those places are not the same as in Owensboro. Wright said the riverport could continue doing readings from a manual gauge, but said the readings can sometimes be inaccurate, and there may not always be staff available to check the gauge.
In a later interview, Wright said he would be working with city and county officials on potentially splitting the cost of the gauge. The Army Corps of Engineers is only involved with gauges at federal dams.
The cost of a gauge would be about $26,000, and annual maintenance would be about $6,000. Wright said a grant for half the purchase cost is available. Local governments would need to apply for the grant.
The gauge would be more reliable without people needing to check it.
“One way or the other, we believe it is in the best interest of the community,” Wright said.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Friday that county officials have not yet discussed the proposal.
Mattingly said a gauge would be beneficial in alerting county officials to high river levels that will cause flooding on waterways like Panther Creek.
“It benefits the riverport tremendously, because they are always (watching) the level of the river for loading and unloading,” Mattingly said. For the county, “it gives us forewarning if there are going to be issues” of flooding.
