Officials with the Owensboro Riverport Authority hope to award a construction bid soon for a low-water dock at the facility.
When complete, the riverport will have a low-water and a high-water dock. They will be able to operate simultaneously in normal conditions, while the high-water dock will continue operations if the low dock is flooded.
Riverport president Brian Wright gave the agency’s board of directors an update on the project Wednesday. Wright said the agency sent out a request for proposals and received four bids. The bids are under review, and the selected company will be awarded soon.
“Next week at the latest,” the bid will be awarded, Wright said after the meeting.
The proposed dock will reach into the river at the mooring line for barges, so cargo will be unloaded off the barge more efficiently than at the high-water dock, Wright said.
Because the high-water dock is above barge level in normal conditions, heavy equipment is needed to unload barges, Wright said.
The proposed dock “will sit right next” to the barges, he said. Having two docks will allow for simultaneous unloading of barges.
“We are increasing our river loading and unloading capacity,” Wright said.
Board members approved increasing the budget to $2.5 million for the boat dock. Wright told board members he anticipates the cost being in the “$2 million range.”
The pieces of the dock will be prefabricated.
“The timeline to be completed is by the end of June,” Wright said.
In other business, board members discussed plans to expand Kentucky 131 from the riverport entrance at Rinaldo Road to U.S. 60.
The riverport has received $11.5 million in grants for the project, with the rest of the balance coming from local matching funds.
The project would widen Kentucky 131 to three lanes and put in sidewalks from U.S. 60 to Medley Road. A curve of the highway near On Time Fab will be straightened, and the roadway between the straightened section and Rinaldo Road will be widened to a “super two” highway with three-foot shoulders on each side.
“This particular project has been on the list at least since the early 2000s,” Wright said.
The grant funds have to be expended by 2025, but the goal is to award construction bids this year, he said.
“I don’t see the (2025) timeline to be an issue,” Wright said, “but I want to be early and not push the limit.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.