Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that four Kentucky riverport authorities will receive grants to improve infrastructure and upgrade equipment, including in Owensboro and Paducah-McCracken County.
The Owensboro Riverport Authority will receive $163,419, with $115,860 going toward the purchase of a 25,000-pound forklift to handle aluminum and steel loads; $31,400 will be used to purchase a new and more efficient compact track loader for handling material; and $16,160 will go toward a new 10,000-pound forklift for unloading aluminum and steel from barges and railcars.
ORA President Brian Wright said the state investment is “beyond critical” to the preservation of all public ports across Kentucky.
“These state funds will provide a portion of the necessary dollars needed to replace aging handling equipment utilized daily to promote our mission of multimodal optimization across the state,” he said. “Riverports are essential to Kentucky’s economic development success.”
Wright said ORA handles more than 500,000 short tons of aluminum annually.
Tim Cahill, executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority, said the grant will help revitalize the facility, which has been his goal since mid-2020.
“I began this position in June of 2020, and as part of our process, we wanted to create a plan to begin revitalization,” he said.
It was announced that PMCRA received $30,510 to put toward the replacement of two deteriorated entranceways and aprons to provide increased access to storage yards.
“These are the items we have identified as a problem with our infrastructure,” Cahill said.
This is the third Kentucky Riverport Improvement (KRI) grant PMCRA will have received since 2020.
“This is another one of those projects, and it’s needed badly,” Cahill said. “But it’s an ongoing process.”
Cahill said the port has also received a Port Infrastructure Development Program grant for a little more than $3 million to help with the revitalization.
For the grant announced Wednesday, Cahill said work will begin as soon as possible.
“We already have the package drafted and ready to go,” he said. “We have a board meeting at the end of the month, but it’s already been approved. We’re hopping to start biding the projects before the end of July.”
Because of KRI restrictions, the projects must be completed by the end of the fiscal year.
“We hope to finish the first project within 90 days,” Cahill said.
“We will have to wait for the concrete to cure on the aprons before moving on to the second project because they have shared access.”
Cahill said the grant is “extremely helpful” in starting the port’s revitalization process.
“We are very grateful to the state,” he said.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
