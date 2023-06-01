Owensboro Riverport officials plan to award a construction bid in June on the Riverport’s planned widening of Industrial Drive (Ky. 331).
The project is moving forward despite the fact that construction costs have increased by more than $6 million over the estimates made just a few months ago.
Riverport President Brian Wright told board members Wednesday the state would contribute additional funds to the Ky. 331 project to cover the added cost, but that additional local dollars would be needed for the work on Rinaldo Road.
The major portion of the work will take place on Industrial Drive. That roadway will be expanded to three lanes through the two curves between U.S. 60 and the Riverport. Sidewalks and a bus stop will also be added. One of the curves on the roadway will be straightened by running the roadway through Riverport property.
Rinaldo Road, at the Riverport entrance, will be widened, and work will be done at a railroad crossing.
Industries along Industrial Drive will get a turn lane. After the curves, the road will be a super-two-lane, which is wider than a regular two-lane road.
The total cost for both the Industrial Drive and Rinaldo Road work is $30.148 million, including design, utility relocation, purchasing right-of-way environmental mitigation and 10% extra funds for contingency.
When construction bids were opened, the low bidder, Envision Contractors, submitted the low bid of $20.074 million.
Envision bid $18.322 million for the work on Industrial Drive and $1.752 million for the Rinaldo Road project.
The Riverport is receiving at $11.550 million federal BUILD grant and $10.939 million in other federal funds for the project. Wright said the state Transportation Cabinet has agreed to put some of its federal dollars toward the project, to help cover the increased cost on Industrial Drive.
“Secretary (Jim) Gray and the Cabinet have been very supportive of the project,” Wright said.
The Riverport will put a total of $3.332 million toward both Industrial Drive and Rinaldo Road.
Wright said officials want to award the construction by June 23. The deadline for the work to be complete is September, 2025.
Riverport officials are still waiting on issuing of a Clean Water Act permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. If the permit is not received by the time construction starts, work crews could begin construction on Rinaldo Road until the permit is ready, Wright said.
In other business Wednesday, board members discussed the former Crop Production Services and Nutrine warehouses and offices on the Riverport property, that the Riverport purchased earlier this year. The Riverport purchased the 7.8 acre site for $1.1 million.
Wright said officials have put together multiple options for either making repairs to the existing buildings, replacing the older building while building a new warehouse, or demolishing both buildings and constructing a new facility.
The options rang in cost from $642,000 to repair the newer building, to $9.322 demolishing the structures and building a larger new facility.
There is money in the Riverport’s 2023-24 budget for demolition of structures on the site, but Wright recommended the board hold off on action until Wright can see if there are companies that would be interested in bulk storage or warehouse space.
“If we market it, we can sell it,” Wright told board members. Wright said he would market the site later this year.
“No guarantees, but we have people knocking on our door all the time,” Wright said.
