Due to increased business for metal products, particularly aluminum, the Owensboro Riverport Authority ended the 2022-23 fiscal year with record operating revenue, riverport officials told board members Wednesday.
Riverport president and CEO Brian Wright said the facility had a busy year with the large increase in aluminum and steel coming in.
Operating revenue for the year was $16.788 million, which was $1.467 million more than had been budgeted.
After expenses, the riverport had operating income of $3.320 million, which was 63.91% higher than budgeted.
Net income for the year was $4.381 million, which includes income from grants.
Aluminum and steel volume increase by 27% over the previous fiscal year.
“We handled more tonnage through the terminal this past year than we usually do on the aluminum side,” Wright told board members. “The terminal has been inundated with inbound (aluminum) nonstop.”
Right said the riverport earned $5.351 million in terminal handling fees and also saw increases in revenue for terminal storage and other areas.
Regarding the increase in aluminum handled by the facility, Wright said, “We are coming of last year of high demand (for aluminum), and that demand has sustained.”
There is still large demand for aluminum, and the riverport’s aluminum customers have used their existing inventories. The riverport is still regularly shipping out aluminum.
The volume of paper products moving through the riverport increased 15%, and liquid bulk shipment increased 2%. Bulk storage declined 15%.
The riverport also managed its expenses, keeping within 1.3% of budget expenses.
Wright told board members the facility “could probably use 10 more people” to handle the volume of material coming through the facility, but said the market can shift.
Regarding hiring, Wright said, “we are going through some growing pains trying to get the skill sets.”
Wright also had good news to share about the facility’s safety record.
The riverport has “gone over 1,200 days without a lost-time accident,” Wright told board members.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
