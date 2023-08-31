Owensboro Riverport Authority board members are moving ahead with plans to demolish an existing warehouse on the property, while stabilizing an adjacent warehouse to extend its lifespan.

Riverport President and CEO Brian Wright told board members Wednesday the port is soliciting bids to demolish the east building of Warehouse 10, which the riverport purchased from Crop Production Services and Nutrine earlier this year.

