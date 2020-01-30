The final design for a grant-funded road widening project is expected to be completed following an agreement signed between the United States Maritime Administration and the Owensboro Riverport Authority.
Brian Wright, president of the Owensboro Riverport Authority, gave an update on the road project Wednesday during a board of directors meeting.
The $11.5 million grant, which was awarded to the Owensboro Riverport Authority in 2018, will be used to widen Industrial Road (Kentucky 331) between U.S. 60 and Rinaldo Road. The federal grant will cover the bulk of construction costs for the 1.5 mile stretch of road.
Plans call for the widening of Industrial Road to three lanes and bypass a sharp curve located at Medley Road across from Hausner Hard-Chrome Inc.
Between 4,500 to 5,000 vehicles a day travel Industrial Road. Of that number of vehicles, 45% are large tractor-trailers hauling upward of 20 to 25 tons apiece.
The region is comprised of mixed-use development with the riverport and 13-plus industries to the north and apartment-subdivisional housing and commercial development to the south.
Wright said the agreement will be reviewed Friday before being signed. The agreement includes a detailed timeline, scope of work and a budget. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao will give the final approval.
A signed agreement is needed to release the grant funds.
“Until that point, our engineering firm is currently (American Engineers Inc.) idle,” he said.
Following the signed agreement with the United States Maritime Administration, Phase II of the project will begin. Phase II includes the final design of the project, right-of-way acquisitions, utility relocations and submitting for bids.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
