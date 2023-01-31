Last year’s drought reduced shipping along the Mississippi River, to where barges were unable to carry full loads. When river traffic did flow, it was because of dredging done by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The problems in the Mississippi were felt at the Owensboro Riverport, where barges were delayed weeks. Since barges move products such as diesel fuel, and ship grain from Owensboro to market, fuel prices and shipping costs were affected as well.

