The Owensboro Riverport typically uses about 80% of its indoor storage capacity, with it falling to 60% of capacity at times.
But recently, the riverport’s indoor storage has been at near capacity, Executive Director Brian Wright said.
“We are full,” Wright said Thursday. “We try to always stay above 80%. I would say we are presently at 90%-plus.”
The riverport uses warehouses for bulk storage, which are materials, such as fertilizer, that can only be measured by weight.
Indoor storage space that isn’t being used by riverport customers bringing in commodities is made available to local companies that need additional space.
Wright said clients dealing in bulk are needing long-term storage, so the warehouses are staying full.
The riverport has been recruiting new clients.
“It stretches the limits of our indoor storage,” Wright said. The amount stored in the warehouses “ebbs and flows. However, in bringing in some of the new businesses that want to bring (materials) monthly, that has absorbed our indoor storage.
“We have had to turn down business, because we didn’t have enough space that they wanted. We have ample outdoor (storage) space. That’s not an issue.”
The riverport stores metals, particularly aluminum, outdoors. The indoor space is used by local and regional clients, Wright said.
“We probably have 15 to 20 different clients occupying space today,” he said.
With the riverport’s warehouses near capacity, “we are on the verge of needing additional space,” Wright said. “I have an idea for a future warehouse, but we are not at that place yet.”
Whether the riverport will need additional space depends on whether the warehouses stay near capacity for a long period of time.
If so, “we can look at the need to expand,” Wright said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.