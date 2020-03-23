The coronavirus has upended everyday life as we know it — and in quick order.
In just a few weeks’ time, schools, restaurants and libraries have closed. Many people have temporarily lost their jobs.
Some shelves in grocery stores sit empty. Events have canceled.
Requests to practice social distancing and stay away from crowds of more than 10 people — even for funerals and weddings — have caused anxiety.
And everyone is worried about their health and the health of loved ones.
When it comes to the coronavirus, there are many unknowns.
Since last week, “we have seen about a 40% increase in crisis calls,” said Lionel Phelps, RiverValley Behavioral Health vice president of research and quality.
Not only is RVBH’s 24-hour crisis line seeing a higher volume of calls, but individuals’ severity of symptoms have escalated as well.
“They’re worried about everything,” Phelps said. “ … That’s where fear comes from — the unknown.”
RVBH’s crisis hotline — 800-433-7291 — is getting calls from people who never had prior mental health issues, Phelps said. Also, there’s been an increase in calls from people who had control of their mental health problems, but no longer feel they do.
The hotline assesses symptoms, provides support and arranges for appropriate follow-up services.
RVBH remains fully operational and eager to help, said Wanda Figueroa, CEO.
It has shifted employees to handle higher crisis line call volumes, and the agency has reorganized its group therapy sessions. To stay in compliance with requirements of no more than 10 people in a gathering, the agency has split its groups, creating more groups and services.
“People dealing with substance abuse disorders are at a higher risk of relapsing or get involved in high-risk behaviors, so this is a time to increase services and support in a sensible manner,” Figueroa said.
All the while, she is mindful that many in RVBH’s ranks are suffering, too. Employees’ spouses are suddenly out of work, kids are home from school and daycares closed.
Figueroa worries about health care fatigue among her employees.
“We are looking at how we can support the community but also how we can support each other,” she said.
Marsha Lowery, senior director of outpatient mental health and crisis services at RVBH, has advice for people who feel overwhelmed right now.
Lowery said everyone should maintain normalcy in their lives as much as possible.
While the nation is social distancing, let technology be your best friend. Use social media platforms and Skype to communicate online with friends and family.
“Doing things for other people will help you feel better,” she said.
Help is just a phone call away, Figueroa said of RVBH’s crisis hotline.
“There is no health without mental health,” she said. “It is important that while we take measures to protect our bodies and love ones from the COVID virus, we pay as much attention to our mental health. We have seen an increase of fear, stress, worry, anxiety and depression symptoms. Fears range from contracting the virus, spreading it to loved ones, being isolated to dying or losing employment. People with mental health and substance abuse conditions are at risk of relapsing and deteriorating and others may experience mental health issues for the first time. The most important thing is to reach out and seek guidance and help.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
