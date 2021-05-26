Implementation of the National Suicide Hotline will help change the way people think about mental health and create more resources to assist those in a mental health crisis, according to RiverValley Behavioral Health CEO Dr. Wanda Figueroa.
The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, passed in October, 2020, designates a three-digit number as the national suicide hotline, which would work in a similar fashion as calling 9-1-1, but for mental health crises, according to Figueroa.
Instead of dispatching police officers and first responders to a suicide hotline call, callers will instead be immediately connected with professionals who are trained to handle mental health situations.
“The very first thing that they do, is they have that immediate human contact that’s non judgmental,” said Dr. Lionel Phelps, RiverValley Behavioral Health vice president of research and quality improvement.
Having police respond to mental health situations, Figueroa said, solidifies a stigma that those having mental health crises are criminals or are potentially violent and can often cause more trauma to the individual and their loved ones.
“We want … trained mental health professionals to respond. So it will be just like 9-1-1 but not treating people with mental illness like they’re breaking the law because they’re not. They’re in a crisis and they need help,” Figueroa said. “We work well with law enforcement … but a mental health crisis needs to be addressed by a mental health expert and that’s what we want to do, is decriminalize mental health.”
RVBH is in a unique position to act as a state model for dispatching mental health professionals in situations where it is necessary with its Mobile Crisis Unit as well, according to Figueroa.
The Mobile Crisis Unit was implemented by RVBH in August 2020 and is a unique service offered to residents in the nonprofit’s service area.
The act also provides additional opportunities for funding, which is one of the biggest challenges for making mental healthcare accessible, Figueroa said.
Additional funding will enable call centers to keep up with call volume, expand services and training, she said.
Lastly, she said the act provides national infrastructure for the hotline, utilizing specific protocols for assessing risk and harm.
Figueroa said the goal is to have the National Suicide Hotline three-digit number as engrained in the minds of Americans as 9-1-1.
Additionally, the calls to the three-digit hotline will be free, like 9-1-1, for those who have a purchase minutes or have government issued phones.
“When people are going through a crisis, the last thing that they need is to remember a ten-digit number. It should be like 9-1-1. Everybody knows, even the little kids,” she said. “We train them when they are in kindergarten; when you go through this, call 9-1-1, and so we want to try to treat mental health the same way and for people to be able to access care immediately when they need it is just going to save so many lives.”
Another goal of the hotline is to ensure callers are connected to call centers in their region to better connect them with available mental health resources in their communities, according to Phelps.
Phelps said the three-digit hotline will be a vital resource for the one-in-five children and one-in-four adults who experience mental health crises each year.
Since the inception of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — 1-800-273-8255 — in 2005, he said calls have increased significantly, with the lifeline answering 46,000 calls in 2005, compared to the 2.2 million calls answered in 2019.
The three-digit hotline number will be implemented nationally by July 2022, according to Figueroa.
“We’re doing something that was long overdue,” she said. “I have great hope that it will change the way we see mental illness and mental health.”
Christie Netherton
