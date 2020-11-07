RiverValley Behavioral Health recently formed the region’s first mobile crisis team, which offers around-the-clock mental health services at a client’s home, jail, school, workplace or other locations.
The mobile crisis team operates something like a triage unit. If clients need wellness checks or if their symptoms can’t wait until the following day, the RiverValley team provides immediate assistance — at the client’s location.
The team can provide assessments or stabilize and transport individuals to psychiatric hospitals when needed. And everyone is served, regardless of ability to pay.
The mobile crisis team removes two common barriers to care, said Wanda Figueroa, RiverValley CEO. Lack of transportation and health insurance coverage are no longer issues.
“We don’t want anyone to have a delay in services,” Figueroa said.
RiverValley has provided emergency crisis services for decades through its behavioral health crisis line and National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. However, in the past, law enforcement agencies were called to conduct wellness checks and to transport clients to psychiatric hospitals.
Law enforcement officers don’t receive specialized mental health training like RiverValley clinicians, so sending officers on wellness checks may place them in danger at times, Figueroa said. Also, some clients may have an unfounded fear of law enforcement officers.
With the mobile crisis unit, Figueroa feels RiverValley can provide an extra layer of support to law enforcement agencies. That’s important, she said, because RiverValley and law enforcement agencies rely on each other as community partners.
“We’re here for law enforcement, and they’re here for us,” Figueroa said. “We still have called them, but we have been able to decrease (clients’) symptoms and stabilize the clients.”
Since activating the mobile crisis team on Sept. 1, RiverValley crisis line calls to law enforcement for wellness checks have decreased by 500%, Figueroa said.
Earlier this year, RiverValley received a federal grant for $4 million from the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics. The two-year grant provides funding for the mobile crisis unit, and, within the next two months, Figueroa will use part of the funding to open a residential chemical dependency program for women.
The federal grant application process proved competitive, Figueroa said. In fact, RiverValley is one of fewer than 100 agencies nationwide to earn a grant from the CCBHC.
The grant provides funding for RiverValley to hire 18 more behavioral health clinicians, who will work with the mobile crisis team and residential chemical dependency program.
One of the biggest areas of concern in the region is stress in the farming community, Figueroa said. The suicide rate among farmers is among the highest nationwide.
“Many times rural areas are forgotten,” she said. “When we conceptualized (the mobile crisis unit), we put greater emphasis in our rural communities.”
RiverValley operates three crisis lines. They are:
• RiverValley Mobile Crisis Services: 270-684-9466
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK
• RiverValley Behavioral Health Crisis Line: 1-800-433-7291
A call to any of those provides access to the mobile crisis team when needed.
Figueroa said RiverValley’s philosophy is: “There is no wrong door to mental health.”
Law enforcement agencies, schools, churches and other organizations can call and ask for the mobile crisis team to intervene.
Schools were among the first to use the new program.
During the crisis team’s first month of operation, RiverValley clinicians evaluated 20 students. The mobile crisis team helped prevent 17 of those children from being hospitalized, Figueroa said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
