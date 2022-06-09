RiverValley Behavioral Health plans to open an outreach center/community resource center in The Crowne, 107 E. Second St., around Oct. 1.
Wanda Figueroa, RiverValley’s president and CEO, said, “It’s an iconic building on a busy street across from the Judicial Center.”
She said it will be a place where people can drop in to visit a library with resources for children, parents, teachers and others.
It will also be a place where people can make appointments to see therapists, Figueroa said.
“We’re trying to de-stigmatize mental health and provide resources to create more awareness,” she said. “We want to normalize mental health.”
Figueroa said being near the Judicial Center is important.
“People going to the Judicial Center are in a stressful situation,” she said, “whether they are a victim or an accused. It’s important to see people where they are.”
The building’s second floor will have offices staffed with clinicians, Figueroa said.
And it will have space for training and healing, things like yoga, meditation and dance therapy.
Eventually, Figueroa said, she hopes to have DUI classes and suicide prevention programs there too.
Five people will work in the building.
It will be a store for wellness, Figueroa said.
Being in a storefront downtown will be more accessible than expecting people to come to the RVBH offices in the old Cigar Factory Mall, 1100 Walnut St., she said.
“We want to improve the quality of people’s lives,” Figueroa said. “And access is so important.”
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with training, group interventions and other programs continuing until 8 p.m., she said.
RiverValley bought the 4,849-square-foot building for $500,000 in August.
It was built in 1889.
In 1896, the first time that address appeared in the Messenger-Inquirer files, it was a cut-rate clothing store.
Twenty-five years ago, the building was The Gallery, an antique store owned by Bob Puckett.
He died in 2000.
In 2007, Rosemary and Larry Conder bought it, renamed it The Crowne at 107 and stocked it with an assortment of eclectic merchandise, turning the second floor into a theater space for catered events.
They sold it in 2014 to Brad and Angie Ebelhar.
Two years ago, Crandall Properties of Owensboro bought it for $330,000 at an auction.
At the time, the main level of the building had an entry foyer, large open area for offices or retail, a kitchen with an island featuring dual ovens and quartz counter tops and a restroom.
The mezzanine level featured a custom bar and island with a Tiffany-styled stained-glass ceiling.
The second level offered a large open space with state-of-the-art electronics.
It was formerly used as a 16-seat theater and had a large space formerly used as an apartment with a full bath.
The basement was used for mechanical and storage space.
