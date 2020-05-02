RiverValley Behavioral Health recently was awarded a $4 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to expand behavioral health services and become a federal certified community behavioral health clinic.
“This is an important milestone for our organization, our community partners and, most importantly, for the communities we serve,” said Wanda Figueroa, RiverValley CEO. “This grant will be used to expand access to integrated behavioral and physical health in under-served populations, to eliminate treatment barriers and decrease wait times.”
RiverValley’s expansion will focus on serving children and adults with serious or severe mental health and substance abuse disorders, with emphasis on children exposed to trauma, veterans, justice-involved individuals and residents of non-metropolitan areas.
The CCBHC initiative includes integrated care, innovative telehealth technology, education, outreach and a 24/7 mobile crisis team.
RiverValley will use the grant to provide nine services: crisis mental health services; screening, assessment and diagnosis; patient-centered treatment planning; outpatient mental health and substance use services; primary care screening and monitoring of key health indicators/health risk; targeted case management; psychiatric rehabilitation services; peer support and family supports; and intensive, community-based mental health care for members of the armed forces and veterans.
These services will enhance services RiverValley already offers in its seven-county region.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.